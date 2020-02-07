Samsung Galaxy S20 range to ship with fastest chargers – report

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series comes with the fastest compatible chargers, a new treat from a well-informed reporter.

Roland Quandt of WinFuture expects the S20 and S20 Plus smartphones to include a 25W quick charger in the box, while the S20 Ultra 5G will offer a 45W quick charger.

This is a slight change in relation to Samsung, which delivered the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus phones with 25 W chargers, even if the high-end model supports 45 W quick charging.

If you want to charge your phone at top speed, you’ll have to spend $ 50 on an additional charger in the markets where it is actually available.

See also: Best cell phone 2020: 9 best smartphone

Samsung seems to have received feedback on this. This now ensures that those who enjoy the big bucks for their flagship phones don’t have to go back to their wallets to charge the Ultra as quickly as possible.

The strategy would detract from Apple a bit after the iPhone maker shipped the faster USB-C to Lightning cable charging solution with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max along with an 18W USB-C power adapter.

According to Quandt, each handset comes with the included AKG USB-C headphones included to compensate for the lack of a 3.5mm jack. We don’t expect them to be very good considering Samsung Galaxy Buds + is likely to offer pre-orders to customers in markets, and we hope others will actually compete against AirPods’ competitors.

Tidbits:

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 + (both 4G and 5G models) come with a 25W quick charger.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G comes with a 45W quick charger.

All models are supplied with AKG USB C wired headphones. You know the reason.

– Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 7, 2020

Samsung will almost certainly present the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Z flip phone next week at the Unpacked event in New York on February 11 on Tuesday evening.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a variety of UK publications, including Trusted Reviews. He lives in South Florida, USA.

…

Unlike other websites, we thoroughly review all of the information we recommend and use industry-standard tests to evaluate the products. We will always tell you what we find. We can receive a commission if you buy through our price links.

Let us know what you think – send an email to the publisher