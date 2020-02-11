Samsung and Amazon Pay must end e-commerce pushback

Samsung offered cashbacks and discounts for payments through Amazon Pay

Samsung has ended its online advertising partnership following protests from retailers

Realme, Vivo and others have also checked the discounts offered in e-commerce

After smartphone makers Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme were forced to end discounts on products sold online, offline mobile phone retailers have also managed to end the partnership between Samsung and Amazon Pay.

The South Korean electronics giant launched a campaign with the digital payment platform Amazon Pay, in which customers received a 5% discount and additional cashbacks via Amazon Pay. The cashback guidelines depended on the purchase by smartphone customers, with Samsung being one of the preferred brands.

According to an ET report, Samsung has withdrawn the offer with immediate effect after the All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) protested such discounts. Given that Samsung tries to balance sales between online and offline channels in order to achieve maximum sales, it was in the company’s interest to meet the expectations of offline retail. Samsung has reportedly asked manufacturing executives to inform users about promotional offers other than discounts.

AIMRA had asked the major smartphone manufacturers to control the discounts for their products listed on the Amazon and Flipkart e-commerce marketplaces. Retailers also warned that big brands could boycott the sale of their products unless the online price is controlled.

AIMRA wrote its first letter to Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo and Realme in December 2019. The company received an answer from Oppo, Vivo and Realme. The companies assured the facility that their products would be sold across all channels at the same price and time, regardless of whether they were online or offline. It should be noted that Oppo, Vivo, Realme and OnePlus all belong to the same company, the Chinese company BBK Electronics

In January 2020, the mobile retailers again wrote to the premium smartphone manufacturers Samsung and OnePlus and to Xiaomi, the best brand in India in terms of market share. Xiaomi and Samsung replied to assure AIMRA that his demands would be met.

