Salah and Mane break obstacles to prejudice in the beautiful game

William Marble, co-author of the Stanford University study, told LFC Stories: “Why has the number of hate crimes decreased? There are two speculative explanations that we have considered.

“The first is that people who have committed hate crimes are now more tolerant. However, I think it is unlikely that extreme bigots who committed hate crimes would become more tolerant after seeing a soccer star who didn’t look like them.

“The second explanation that I think is more likely is that many people who talked about Mo Salah have realized that people like Salah are welcome. They send a message to people who are motivated by hatred that their views are not widespread. “

The influence of players like Salah and Mane is particularly important in 2020 given the current political climate when society leaders feel they can get away with bigotry. Only last year, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson compared “mailboxes” in a column for the Telegraph women in Burkhas. According to the anti-racism organization Tell Mama, this incident led to a 375 percent increase in incidents against Muslims.

Salah and Mane break barriers

Salah, a former Chelsea signer, arrived in Liverpool in 2017. In April 2019, a group of Chelsea fans were caught on camera singing “Salah is a bomber”.

“At the Champions League semi-final in Rome last year, I was at the stadium just before the kick-off and it was time for our evening prayers,” Salim Kassam, editor of The Muslim Vibe, told LFC Stories. “We found a corner to pray and were greeted by passing Liverpool fans with applause and chants from” Mo Salah “. That was unprecedented.”

“Football has the potential to bring out the best and the worst in people, and unfortunately I still believe that not enough is being done to fight discrimination of any kind, be it on the stands or on the pitch” , he says.

The Kassam view is supported by Salma Mousa, another co-author of the Stanford University study. “Players who take a lot of abuse on and off the field,” she tells LFC Stories. “Incidents of Islamophobia may be less common because there aren’t that many visible Muslim footballers. It’s just that LFC has two.”

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp said of Salah: “He is a Muslim and lives in a world where these things are very often discussed dangerously and where people think they are all one way or the other. It’s nice to have someone full of joy and love and to do what they do in their religion. He is very influential for us. And if someone thinks he’s influential for the rest of the world, show it. It is an important statement for the world. “

Salah’s famous festival, known as Sujud, at which he fell on his knees with his head on the pitch, was one of the first cases in which he made his faith known.

“It’s like praying or thanking God for what I received,” Salah said in an interview with CNN last year. “It’s just about praying and praying for victory.

“(I’ve always done that since I was young, everywhere.”

It is clear to everyone that Salah and his companion Mane are an inspiration every week, not only for Islam but for people of all religions. – African News Agency (ANA), edited by Michael Sherman