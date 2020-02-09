Sabreena Duffy fires Dockers to AFLW and wins Geelong

It is a new year, but the same Fremantle as the star combination of Sabreena Duffy and Kiara Bowers led the Dockers today to a 16-point win over Geelong in Fremantle Oval.

Duffy became the first Docker to kick four goals in a game, while Bowers was excellent in midfield with 22 sales, seven clearings and 14 tackles to take the home team to a tough 6.8 (44) to 4.4 (28) victory lead.

In a weekend in which premiership favorites North Melbourne and Adelaide wavered, Fremantle competed against fellow 2019 provisional finalists to make the perfect start.

The Dockers had several contributors, with Hayley Miller and Gemma Houghton (both 17 divestments) showing their experience, while debutants Mim Strom and Roxy Roux were sensational in game one.

The only drawback, a likely ACL injury to midfielder Stephanie Cain in the first minutes of the game.

Fire force Galore

The competition has been warned – Fremantle has a forward line to take into account.

In a competition where goals are sometimes difficult to achieve, the Dockers have three attackers who will strike fear in every defense.

Livewire Duffy was the star with a career-best four goals, while first gamer Roux showed her talent with a beautiful 45m snap in the second term and 15 hit-outs, while beating in the ruffles.

Add reigning leading goal kicker Gemma Houghton, who should have kicked at least three goals, if not for her own inaccuracy, also threatened to tear the game apart.

If they can improve the ball movement in the forward line, they will certainly score big.

Turbo time

If the performance of Bowers was an indication of what they could expect in 2019, then it would be better to buy a trophy cupboard.

There was no player on the ground with more intention or skill than Bowers, who not only got enough of the ball, but laid more than a dozen bone-crunching tackles.

Bowers lived up to her nickname Turbo, with the reigning best and fairest winner apparently everywhere and when she had the ball, she didn’t waste it, hitting goals and making smart decisions.

Her ability to read the game and react in a fraction of a second helped her stand out in congestion, making her look like a level above many of the other players.

Gameplan’s Glaring Gap

The strategy of Fremantle coach Trent Cooper is simple but effective.

With a forward line full of speed and skill, Cooper is more than happy to leave room in the attacking 50 of Fremantle and create congestion around matches with a multitude of players.

Unfortunately for Fremantle, each time Geelong got the ball out, the Dockers’ defense was kicked out of position with the Cats kicking two goals by simply standing on the offensive side of their defender and being too quick to be in to get.

This reflected the fact that she scored eight shots from just 13 within 50s, compared to the 14 of 47 from Dockers.

Fremantle 1.0 3.3 4.4 6.8 44

Geelong 1.2 3.2 4.4 4.4 28

Goals – Fremantle: S Duffy 4; R Roux, Houghton. Geelong: G Clarke, R Cranston, M Maguire, N Morrison.

Best – Fremantle: S Duffy, K Bowers, G Houghton, H Miller, R Roux, M Strom. Geelong: O Purcell, J Crockett-Grills, M McMahon, R Webster, R Cranston, M Hickey.

Injuries – Fremantle: S Cain (knee).

Crowd: 5509 at Fremantle Oval.

to vote

3 – S. Duffy

2 – K Bowers

1 – O Purcell

