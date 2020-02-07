SABC publishes broadcast schedule for Athletics SA events

After signing the broadcasting agreement between Athletics SA (ASA) and SABC two weeks ago, the national association released the broadcast schedule for the 2020 athletics season on Friday.

Only four live events on SABC

Only four events are broadcast live in the SABC program, namely the Two Oceans Marathon, the Comrades Marathon, the Nelson Mandela Marathon and the Cape Town Marathon. The remaining 19 events will be broadcast late.

A general overview of athletes during the 2019 Old Mutual Two Oceans 21.1km half marathon on April 20, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: ImageSA / Gallo Images

All ASA disciplines Cross Country, Road Running and Track & Field will be broadcast by the SABC as part of the deal.

“This is a milestone for us as we have finally found a balance in which all events are broadcast,” said Aleck Skhosana. “This will also help those who thought that athletics was just about running the street, which is wrong.

“The schedule also answers questions in advance whether they will be broadcast live or with a time delay. The first event to air is the Twizza Super Schools series, which took place on February 1st. It will be shown on the screen on March 7, as this was planned to be late. Today’s program is part of ASA’s strategy to strengthen Schools Athletics in South Africa.

“It is important to know that due to other factors that are beyond the control of each other, not every competition on our ASA National Fixtures List is broadcast live. The most important thing for us, however, is that we again have a comprehensive coverage of programs and the date and time are now clearer. “

South African player Samaai takes part in the men’s long jump during the IAAF Diamond League Anniversary Games athletics meeting on July 20, 2019 at London Stadium in London. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / AFP)

In March and April, athletics is broadcast every Saturday. In March, individual elite athletes, relay teams and the Olympic Games take center stage.

The focus in April will be on juniors who qualify for the 2020 World Junior Championship and seniors who want to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

– African News Agency (ANA), edited by Michael Sherman