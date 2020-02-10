SAA “will be bankrupt next month”: bailout concerns

The future of South African Airways (SAA) is still very uncertain until mid-February. The airline concerned is currently in a life-saving phase and will only be kept alive by a government-sponsored rescue operation and the work of rescue workers. However, the prosecutor firmly believes that the money injection will not save the organization.

Will SAA run out of money next month?

Alf Lees is a DA member of the Standing Committee on Public Finance. He released a statement Monday saying that the 3.5 billion rand pumped into SAA in January would only carry the airline until March. The loan will expire within a few weeks, according to Lees, and the government will then have to make a difficult decision.

“The SAA loan of R 3.5 billion is said to be granted to the airline by the development bank of southern Africa only until mid-March. After that, the airline no longer has any money to continue operating. The government will then either cut off the deceased SOE or rescue it. “

“The first option is the best – but given the ANC’s track record, they would pretty much pointlessly throw public money at a bankrupt state-owned company that clearly doesn’t contribute to the South African Treasury.” The fact that the R 3.5 billion loan expires in almost a month means that the airline is insolvent and should be closed. “

Continue flying empty after the rescue operation

The fact that so much money has to be used up in such a short time shows the chaos in SAA. Rescue workers curled feathers last week when they said a number of national and international routes would be permanently cut from their schedules – much to the contempt of Cyril Ramaphosa.

However, the cost reduction could all be in vain. In the past, the SAA had the safety net of a soft-touch government in order to save it if necessary. But the murmur of dissatisfaction begins to rumble in the ANC. Tito Mboweni and Gwede Mantashe have vowed to both step down when the SOE asks for more money.

The end of SAA?

If the SAA runs out of money by March, we could experience one of the largest government-sponsored disasters in South Africa’s recent history. Bankruptcy and a lack of government intervention would mean that the strategic asset would have to be sold to the highest bidder, effectively privatizing the airline.

