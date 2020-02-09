SAA is an “airline for the elites” and must be sold – minister

ANC chairman and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has urged the government to sell South African Airways (SAA) and said the airline is not responsible for the working class.

According to a Sunday Times report, Mantashe’s views contradict the ANC, with the minister arguing that SAA must be sold to private buyers if it cannot make money.

“If it always asks for money and doesn’t fly the working class, only the elites … (subsidizes them) it doesn’t subsidize the working class,” said Mantashe.

“The only people who carry the working class are the buses and the taxis. If we gave that money to the buses, taxis, and trains, you would have a case. “

Mantashe added that if she wants to survive, SAA has to make money and if she can’t, she has to be shut down.

“If there is a businessman who can run it, he has to take it,” he said.

“We can’t spend R2 billion on SAA every month. We spent R3.2 billion in December, but they still can’t survive.” It is a travesty of justice. “

Split over flight cuts

The Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) from SAA announced Several flights were cut last week, reducing the airline’s domestic flights to one route.

Some jobs will have to be cut as part of the airline’s restructuring, but the BRPs added.

All customers who have booked on canceled international and regional routes receive a full refund, according to the BRPs.

“Customers who have booked on canceled domestic flights will be accommodated again on services operated by Mango.”

SAA does not intend to make any further significant network changes, and the BRPs said passengers and travel agents can therefore be confident of booking future trips with South African Airways.

President Ramaphosa has a different view of Mantashe, that say SAA is an “economic pioneer” and should not have cut flights to improve profitability.

“We want SAA to remain a robust and successful airline,” said Ramaphosa.

“That’s why we decided not to close SAA, but to ensure that SAA was revised, revived, and working profitably.”

Minister of Public Enterprise Pravin Gordhan said the flight cuts could jeopardize SAA’s long-term future, and the government will suggest reviewing the decision.

