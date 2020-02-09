SAA business rescue plan in crisis

According to a City Press report, the rescue process currently underway at South African Airways (SAA) is in crisis.

After the emergency services released a statement on flight cancellations and cutbacks, there were chaotic discussions between practitioners and the unions. Some employee representatives left the meeting.

According to the report, one of the unions is considering taking legal action against practitioners.

According to reports, practitioners first asked the unions for help with the job cuts early last week, without disclosing which workers would be fired.

The unions declined, and shortly after the start of a follow-up meeting on Thursday, they learned that the practitioners had released a statement announcing job and flight cuts.

The workers ‘committee said that it had not been consulted before and reacted with anger to the practitioners’ sudden announcement.

Representatives reportedly received calls from SAA employees asking if they were affected by the job cuts.

It should be noted, however, that creditors such as SA Airlink and Comair who vote against the implementation of the practitioner plan may contest their decision in court on the grounds that this is against the good of the airline.

Massive flight cuts

Rescue workers recently announced a number of initiatives to support the airline’s turnaround plan.

This includes reducing a large number of flights to improve profitability and reducing the number of employees.

“In line with SAA’s commitment to take urgent measures to save money and create a sustainable platform for a successful future, important measures now need to be implemented,” said the practitioners.

“These measures include targeted changes to the route network, the use of more fuel-efficient aircraft, the optimization of organizational structures and the renegotiation of important contracts with suppliers.”

“On the national route network, SAA will continue to serve Cape Town on a reduced basis.”

“All other domestic destinations, including Durban, East London and Port Elizabeth, will no longer be operated by SAA on February 29, 2020.”

These changes add to the removal of a number of international and regional flight routes.

SAA does not intend to make any further significant network changes, and the practitioners said that passengers and travel agents can therefore feel safe about booking future trips with South African Airways.

