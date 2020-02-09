SAA bites the dust? Gwede Mantashe says airline must be sold

Mining and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe caused his second big sensation the week after he said that South African Airways (SAA) should be sold by the government.

Mantashe took a stricter stance towards state-owned companies in 2020. He announced last Monday that his department would like to introduce another electricity provider to keep up with Eskom. However, his comments on the government-run airline have garnered the most attention.

Gwede Mantashe blows up South African Airways

The minister made a speech on Saturday during the ANC 108th birthday celebrations in Komga, Eastern Cape. He struck SAA as an “elitist” organization and said state companies should no longer receive bailouts:

“As a government, we have a duty to ensure that state-owned companies fulfill both the development and the financial mandate. State-owned companies cannot expect to be saved again and again. They run to Tito Mboweni all the time for money. You have to generate a development mandate and maintain yourself. “

“The working class uses buses and taxis. If the money we used to subsidize SAA were used for buses, taxis and trains, we would have a case. The problem is continually pumping money into the SAA that serves the elite, middle class, and upper class. “

Gwede Mantashe

SAA “do not perform”

Mantashe didn’t stop there. The steadfast ANC supporters continued to talk about SAA and praised one of their domestic competitors. FlySafair, who has the best punctuality records in South Africa, has a high priority in the minister’s book and is convinced that his model is one that the national airline could follow:

“If you can do it, you should do it. At FlySafair we pay even cheaper prices. This airline is much cheaper than SAA and gets us to our destination on time. And FlySafair is always early – while SA Express cancels flights every day. If SAA and SA Express do not perform, they must be sold. “

Gwede Mantashe

The rescue workers assigned to rescue the company have already used their axes and announced that SAA will only fly from Johannesburg and Cape Town in South Africa. President Ramaphosa has expressed concern about this decision and Mantashe’s comments will only heat the fire.