SA Express seeks legal assistance to combat the order to rescue companies

The SA Express board of directors has announced that it will seek legal advice following a Supreme Court ruling ordering the airline’s rescue.

“[The] SA Express Board of Directors has taken note of the verdict against SA Express and is asking for further legal advice regarding the Business Rescue judgment passed on February 6, 2020,” the airline said Thursday.

The order to place the airline – which falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Public Enterprises – was issued on Thursday by the Johannesburg High Court.

This follows a petition from a carrier to the court that wants the airline to reclaim funds. The request was made last month.

“The board of SA Express states that there are disputes with the supplier and that they dealt with the violation in a proper process.”

The airline said its lawyers’ review of the verdict was an indication that the court had exceeded the requirements.

“The review of the verdict by SA Express’s lawyers showed that the court exceeded the requirements and issued the orders not requested by the applicant. The court also made no decision as to whether the matter was urgent or not, in circumstances where the urgency was expressly opposed, “it said.

SA Express said it had been plagued by suppliers who are currently being internally screened for serious abuse of the procurement system, unfair pricing, and congestion.

“The airline explains that it would be irresponsible and costly to pay the bills submitted by Ziegler if it knew of any irregularities.

“It would be a punishable offense to allow further misuse of taxpayers’ money to reward a company whose forensic investigation contract was found to be irregular and contrary to the Public Finance Management Act.”

