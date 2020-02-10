Russian satellite is “unusual and disturbing”

Close meetings

Two mysterious Russian satellites follow an American espionage satellite – and American military officials are keen on that.



“We see this behavior as unusual and disturbing,” General John told “Jay” Raymond, the first recently appointed US Space Force General, to TIME in an exclusive interview. “It has the potential to create a dangerous situation in space.”

Indirect proof

Russia launched the satellites in November. They later changed jobs and approached an expensive American espionage satellite, which shaded it.

“This is all indirect evidence, but there are many circumstances that make it look like a well-known Russian inspection satellite is currently inspecting a well-known US espionage satellite,” wrote graduate student and astrodynamics expert at Purdue University Michael Thomposn on Twitter, as reported by The Drive .

Blow up budgets

Officials still have to provide any evidence that they are tampering with the American espionage satellite in any way – but it is the first time that the military has publicly identified a direct threat to US satellites by an enemy, according to TIME.

The US Space Force was officially established by the Trump government in December. Critics have expressed concern that it could add more expensive bureaucracy to the Pentagon.

