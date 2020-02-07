Russia rejects Turkish story about Syria

The Russian response to Turkey’s recent military interventions in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib appeared in a long interview with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on February 4 in the government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, followed by a formal statement by the Russian Federation Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

Moscow has underlined that the current Syrian operation in Idlib is about defeating al-Qaida affiliates supported by Turkey and Western countries.

Lavrov dealt with the so-called Astana format, which resulted from the collapse of the regime change project “our western and other foreign partners” in Syria after the Russian intervention in 2015.

He outlined how the Astana process led to the “de-escalation zone” in Idlib, where “terrorist groups formed”. Russia and Turkey have made specific written agreements setting out their obligations to monitor Idlib. However, to quote Lavrov:

“Unfortunately, Turkey has so far failed to meet some of its key commitments to address the core of the Idlib problem. It was necessary to separate the armed opposition, which works with Turkey and is ready to engage in dialogue with the government in the political process, from the terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra, who became Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Both are blacklisted by the UN Security Council as terrorist groups, so neither Jabhat al-Nusra nor the latest version, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, has anything to do with Idlib. “

Even after repeated reminders from Russia, Turkey did not act. Lavrov also repeated that the latest Turkish military operations in Idlib were carried out without any hint to the Russian side. He said: “We urge them (Turkey) to strictly adhere to the Sochi 2018 and 2019 agreements with Idlib.”

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ February 6 statement, released by the Tass news agency, revealed that victims of the “increasing terrorist activity” have occurred in Russia. It justified the operations of the Syrian government forces in response to the “unacceptable surge in terrorist activity”.

In December “over 1,400 militant attacks with tanks, machine guns, armored personnel carriers, mortars and artillery took place”. In the past 14 days alone, “more than 1,000 attacks” have been recorded, hundreds of Syrian troops and civilians have been killed and wounded, and the Russian base in Hmeymim has been repeatedly attacked.

The State Department’s statement said: “All of this indicates an unacceptable increase in terrorist strength in Idlib, where militants are completely unpunished and have free rein,” which left the Syrian government with no choice but “to these developments react”.

Rejecting Turkish President Recep Erdogan’s demand that the Syrian government stop military operations in Idlib and withdraw, the Russian statement said: “It should be noted that the Syrian army is fighting on its own ground against those who are killed by the UN Security Council has been referred to as terrorists. There can be no interpretations. It is the right and responsibility of the Syrian government to fight terrorists in the country. ”

Interestingly, both the interview with Lavrov and the statement by the State Department have drawn attention to the transfer of terrorist groups from Idlib to northeast Syria and from there to Libya in recent weeks. The implication is clear: Ankara continues to use terrorist groups as instruments of regional strategies in Syria (and Libya).

Russia has contacts with all parties in Libya, including Khalifa Haftar. The implicit warning is that Erdogan will have to pay a high price in Libya, where he cannot count on Russian empathy. Turkey has already been criticized by the EU, France, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia for its military intervention in Libya, in particular by sending its representatives from Syria. Turkey’s regional isolation from Libya is now complete.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement concluded: “We reaffirm our commitment to the agreements reached at the Astana talks, which aim to combat terrorist groups in Syria on condition that the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are respected , We will work closely with our Turkish and Iranian partners to achieve lasting stability and security on the ground. ”

It is very important that the statement by the State Department named the “Iranian partners” as a reference. When President Putin received the new Iranian ambassador to Moscow on February 5, he said Russia and Iran were “key players” in the fight against global terrorism and would continue to work together. Putin added: “(Russian) cooperation with Iran under Astana has played an effective role in resolving the Syrian conflict.”

Moscow senses that behind the mercury behavior of Turkish President Erdogan is the old pattern, according to which Turkey, with covert support from the Western powers, is using terrorist groups as substitutes. Moscow must be aware that the United States is withdrawing Erdogan to shift the military balance against Russia and Iran on the Syrian-Iraqi chessboard following the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

Oddly enough, a U.S. appeals court on Monday agreed to “stop” a case alleging that the state-owned Turkish Halkbank circumvented U.S. sanctions against Iran. Senate Finance Committee member Ron Wyden, a Democrat, has since written to US Attorney General William Barr asking if President Trump tried to intervene on behalf of Halkbank!

A Reuters report said Senator Wyden asked Barr to detail his interactions with Trump, President Tayyip Erdogan, and Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak (who is also Erdogan’s son-in-law).

The HalkBank scandal is affecting Erdogan and family members, and a negative court verdict can cause political harm to the president and his son-in-law, who is treated as a potential successor. (A comment on the scandal in the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, which was written by a former Turkish member of parliament, is here.) The Halkbank case hangs over Erdogan like the Damocles sword. Washington is adept at using such pressure tactics against recalcitrants abroad.

On the other hand, if Trump did Erdogan (or anyone else) a favor, he would expect something in return. And it is expected that the Trump administration would make it clear that Erdogan’s cooperation can fundamentally change geopolitics in Syria and Iraq. However, Moscow has kept the connection to Ankara open.

Of course, Moscow has carefully highlighted the importance of the Russian-Iranian alliance in Syria, in which Washington has recently escalated tensions under its “maximum pressure” approach, which threatens Tehran with a regional war.

M. K. Bhadrakumar was a professional diplomat in the Indian Foreign Service for over 29 years. From 1995 to 1998 he was India’s ambassador to Uzbekistan and from 1998 to 2001 in Turkey. He writes extensively in Indian newspapers, in the Asia Times and in the “Indian Punchline”. This piece was first published in Indian Punchline. The views expressed in this article are from the author and do not necessarily reflect Global Village Space’s editorial guidelines.