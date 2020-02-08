Runners come together for Dash by Valentine van Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) – The cold pigeons could not keep the lovebirds from Kentwood. Dozens gathered for the third annual Valent’s Dash 5K.
All revenues benefited
the small free pantry of the city, which offers food and personal care items
members of the community in need without doubt.
The route contained many snow-covered roads and paths. Couples ready for the Valentine’s Day holiday came out to celebrate and make cold memories that they will not soon forget.
“These are some
dedicated runners here, “said Kristina Colby, recreation program
coordinator for the Kentwood Parks & Recreation department. “The roads are
slick. We tried our best. We have been here since 4 in the morning to keep the
roads are clean for them, and these runners are great. “
Runners had one
possibility to warm up after the race at the afterparty, complete with prizes,
prices, snacks and a photo booth.
`)
);
// Embed Facebook Script
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName (s) (0);
if (d.getElementById (id)) returns;
js = d.createElement (s); js.id = id;
js.src = ‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.12&appId=166116077300962&autoLogAppEvents=1’;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore (js, fjs);
} (document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
// Twitter Embed Script
(function (d, s, id) {
var js, tjs = d.getElementsByTagName (s) (0);
if (d.getElementById (id)) returns;
js = d.createElement (s); js.id = id;
js.setAttribute (‘async’, ”);
js.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;
tjs.parentNode.insertBefore (js, tjs);
} (document, ‘script’, ‘twitter-js’));
}
});
} (JQuery))