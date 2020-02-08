Runners come together for Dash by Valentine van Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) – The cold pigeons could not keep the lovebirds from Kentwood. Dozens gathered for the third annual Valent’s Dash 5K.

All revenues benefited

the small free pantry of the city, which offers food and personal care items

members of the community in need without doubt.

The route contained many snow-covered roads and paths. Couples ready for the Valentine’s Day holiday came out to celebrate and make cold memories that they will not soon forget.

“These are some

dedicated runners here, “said Kristina Colby, recreation program

coordinator for the Kentwood Parks & Recreation department. “The roads are

slick. We tried our best. We have been here since 4 in the morning to keep the

roads are clean for them, and these runners are great. “

Runners had one

possibility to warm up after the race at the afterparty, complete with prizes,

prices, snacks and a photo booth.

