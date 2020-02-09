Rudy Giuliani rages for “backstabber” John Bolton in Fox News meltdown – Raw Story

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani lashed out at former National Security Adviser John Bolton on reports of reports that the new Bolton book involves the former mayor of New York in President Donald Trump’s Ukrainian plan.

“There was never such a meeting,” Giuliani said, insisting that he was “not in the room” with the president to witness misconduct in the Ukrainian scandal.

“100%, I have never had such a meeting”, he continued. “I don’t know what John is talking about and I am very angry with John because John says I was a hand grenade.”

“He went around my back to the Secretary of State and complained,” Giuliani explained bitterly. “I don’t know what John is up to. He is a liar or a boot. “