Royal Eagles coach wants to anger Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs were the first to have a potential banana skin in the Nedbank Cup when they launched their campaign against the first division team Royal Eagles on Saturday.

The opponents of the Glamor Boys had a hard time in the championship, where they are at the bottom of the table.

A tough task awaits Royal Eagles

This is after the promotion last season in which they participated in the pre-season playoffs.

Eagles meets a team that is pretty well positioned and leads the league table in the top division.

Coach Phuti Mohafe has no illusions about the scope of the task ahead of him and his charges, but is ready to make a sound decision.

“We’re playing against a big team, Kaizer Chiefs, the team that is on fire, the team that is at the top of the top league,” he says.

“We are at the foot of the tribe in our league. The question is, how do we do it? How can you beat a team that is on fire when you fight in your league?

“But everyone goes there in the cup to show off their talent. Players want to be hired by larger teams. “

Phuti Mohafe

Mohafe does not rule out great excitement

It remains to be seen whether Eagles will compete against the best possible team of the Chiefs or whether an XI consists mainly of marginal players.

Mohafe does not rule out a surprise, no matter who runs away in the famous gold and black from Amakhosi.

“The question is, will you be a regular or fringe player? So it’s a 50/50 situation. If you play fringe players, there is a chance to beat them, ”he added.

“When they play regulars, you say we looked at them, so what can I do to plan for them?

“Yes, there is a way to defeat them.”

Phuti Mohafe

The Kaizer bosses are no stranger when it comes to collecting famous losses in the Nedbank Cup against teams from the lower league. They lost the final to TS Galaxy, who were the first team to drop out of the current edition of the competition.

Another outfit that has made a name for itself against the Soweto Giants is Baroka, who stunned them in the 2011 semi-finals at Peter Mokaba Stadium before they rose to the big time.

The starting shot will be fired on Saturday at 6 p.m. (SAST).