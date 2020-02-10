Rory McIlroy reveals that he is one of those people who likes to visit famous places from movies

This week’s Genesis Invitational has a loaded field in which nine of the top 10 players in the world compete at Riviera Country Club, including the new (again) No. 1 Rory McIlroy.

The 30-year-old Northern Irishman has been enjoying time in Los Angeles over the years – in his two appearances in the tournament over the past two years, he has completed the T-20 and T-4. He also seems to like the track, apparently moonlight as a tourist.

That is one of the things you can collect in the second installment of a series of fantastic interviews that McIlroy has done with Paul Kimmage of the Irish Independent, published on Sunday. In the play, McIlroy discusses, among other things, taking on Tiger Woods during the Tour Championship 2018, missing the cut at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush and winning the Players Championship.

Many conversations provided insight into one of the best ghosts in the game. However, there was another component that stood out.

In the interview, McIlroy told the days after another top-10 finish at a major championship, last year’s US Open at Pebble Beach, and how he decompressed in L.A. in the days that followed. What did he and his wife Erica do?

“I had never seen” Pretty Woman “before – Erica had let me look earlier in the year – so I said, I want to stay in Beverly Wilshire where they made” Pretty Woman, “McIlroy told Kimmage. “It was fun. I love L.A. I wanted to go to the Griffith Observatory where they recorded” La La Land “. I loved” La La Land “- it’s one of the best movies I’ve ever seen.”

The Griffith Observatory stands for downtown Los Angeles and is used in filming the movie “La La Land.”

That is debatable in our book – even if the film received 14 record nominations and took six Oscars home in 2017 – and even Kimmage, who had recommended it to McIlroy, couldn’t hide a smile. But go on.

“Yes, I cried so much, like when she (Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone) those two scenarios of what could have been – live with him or live without him – I was like phhhhhhhhh!” McIlroy said. “And I look at it while Erica thinks, Jeeze! What if things had been different for us? But the music … everything … it’s just great.”

Kimmage’s answer?

“Your mind is interesting,” the interviewer said.

Indeed. I can’t wait to hear what’s on tap for this year’s visit to Los Angeles.

