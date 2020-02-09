Rory McIlroy overtakes Brooks Koepka as number 1 in the world ranking

Last fall, Brooks Koepka rejected any idea of ​​a budding rivalry between him and Rory McIlroy. “I don’t look at anyone behind me,” Koepka said at the CJ Cup. “I am number 1 in the world. I have an open road ahead of me … I don’t look in the rearview mirror, so I don’t see it as a rivalry.”

Someone has to tell the big guy to renew OWGR.com.

Although none of this week was in action, the Ulsterman overtook Koepka for the top position in the world ranking. The domination of Koepka ended at 38 weeks and achieved the number 1 ranking since winning the 2019 PGA championship at Bethpage Black in May.

This is McIlroy’s eighth time with the OWGR crown, but only since September 19, 2015. Scheduled to play in this week’s Genesis Invitational in Riviera, McIlroy has finished fourth or better in his last four starts, marked by a win over the WGC-HSBC champions.

With the number 1 ranking, along with the PGA Tour player of the year in tow, there is perhaps something of a competition between the two bruisers. Of course we would be negligent if we did not include the second part of Koepka’s McIlroy comments.

“I’ve been here for five years,” Koepka explained. “Rory hasn’t won a major since I’ve been on the PGA Tour.”

Touche. What reminds us, the Masters will start in 59 days.

