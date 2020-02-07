Ron Rivera reveals the greatest weakness of Redskins

Ron Rivera revealed the greatest weakness of the Redskins that is facing the next season.

On the way to 2020, everyone is optimistic about Washington. For the first time in a long time, the franchise seems to be heading.

Rivera, the former head coach of the Carolina Panthers, is one of the most respected spirits in the NFL.

He was fired from Carolina, but only because the organization wanted to start again. Not because he was not a proven and capable leader.

Although optimism has a record high, Rivera believes his team has a major weakness that needs to be addressed before the start of next season.

That weakness? Tight endgame.

“Do we have our tight end? Probably not, “Rivera said recently.

“That’s a big question mark.”

With Vernon Davis’ abrupt retirement last week, Washington must think of a way to replace 36-year-old production.

Davis spent the last four years with the Redskins and started in almost 40 games for the organization.

In addition to Davis, Rivera has Jordan Reed – but the 29-year-old is a huge question mark.

The former high point of Florida missed a concussion all year round and has missed a total of 47 trips over the past six seasons due to various ailments.

Reed is just not a reliable option on the position, and Rivera seems to understand that.

The Redskins are said to have a meeting with recently cut Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.

Olsen and Rivera clearly have history together, so that union would make perfect sense.

The 35-year-old obviously does not take the same punch in his prime, but he would still be useful in the role that Washington should play for him.

Somehow the chances seem that the Redskins want to reach a tight end at some point in a free agency or through the sketch.

