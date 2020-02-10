Roman virgin and her husband Elizabeth Welcome

A perfect start to the Aquarius season for the Roman virgin and his wife, who have just welcomed twins.

Reggae superstar Roman Virgo and his new wife, Elizabeth, have finally expanded their beloved family. The very excited virgin posted on her Instagram to share the good news with her 387km followers. His excitement is no surprise as he proudly welcomes the twins. Now, who doesn’t like the double-excited pleasure of being welcomed by a new baby into the world? In addition, it means that they both grow and support each other. What made it even more special today is that its wonderful joy packs took their first breath on the day Romain was born.

The photo she shared with her Instagram followers showed her newborn’s feet. While some fans were slightly disappointed that they didn’t get to see their faces, the greetings were no less obvious.

She captioned the picture, “Is there no greater gift anyone could have given me this gift? Birthday, to make it happy. Thank you @itse_lizabeth for making it so easy. We should go soon. thanks God ???????? Our blessing. #TheVirgos #OurTwins #CountingAllOurBlessings #BestBirthDayGiftEver. “

The Dancehall community has gotten into the comment section, with likes of Macka Diamond, Chi Ching Ching, Terri-Karele Reid, Tami Chin Mitchell, Yendi Phillips, Alaine, Kemar Highcon, Beenie Man, Tarrus Riley, Ching Ching Ching, and Dre Island to name a few. Many more entertainers and fans sent all their love and congratulations to him and his family. It’s such a fun occasion.

The Urban Isles family sincerely congratulates Mr. Virgo and his wife on the birth of their twins.