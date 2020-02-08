Roestkaart will soon hit ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is an incredibly popular first-person shooter that becomes the most played game in the United States and many other countries every year. Season 2 starts on 11 February and it looks like we can expect a lot of fans with the update.

Charlie Intel recently saw the popular “Rest” card of earlier Call of Duty titles in a Call of Duty teaser: Modern Warfare – Season 2. Because we know that the character “Ghost” is available in multiplayer, it’s not hard to imagine that there is also an updated version of Rust that looks great in the new engine.

Rust returns! https://t.co/Ydjg4Pb2iX pic.twitter.com/sMTTg3gdQX

– Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) 8 February 2020

Are you excited to play Rust again? What are some other cards you want to see at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare? Let us know. We can’t wait until next week, that’s for sure!

Look who’s back!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare



Captain Price and his cigar return

The stakes have never been so high when players take on the role of deadly Tier One operators in a heartbreaking saga that will affect global power relations. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare engulfs fans in an incredibly raw, grim, provocative story that brings unparalleled intensity and sheds light on the changing nature of modern war.

