Robert Downey Jr. by Iron Man reveals that he would have liked to play Hawkeye

Robert Downey Jr. would have liked to play Hawkeye if he hadn’t become an Iron Man.

The 54-year-old actor played the superhero in 10 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before Tony Stark was killed in Avengers: Endgame in 2019, but he admitted that he would have liked to step into Jeremy Renner’s alter egos.

During an interview for BBC Radio 1, the screen legend was asked what other superhero he would want to be if he wasn’t Iron Man.

“Looking back now – also because I’m just such a fan of Jeremy Renner and he made it so cool, especially when he becomes Ronin (in Avengers: Endgame) – I’d say Hawkeye would be my go-to,” he said .

He also said he “can’t think” of “red-blooded Americans” who don’t want to play Spider-Man.

The Dolittle star recently admitted that seeing the excitement and wonder in the eyes of the children he met and playing Iron Man made him want to become a better man.

“There is something about it when a child looks at you, you invest in these magical qualities. Because we are all so – I will say – broken and imperfect, and just trying to do the right thing and stay out of my own way, ” he said.

“But when you’re idealized, you realize:” Oh, it’s not an obligation … but you can come up inside yourself and live as an example. “

“So it really kept me in check, because I hate disappointing youth.” Robert also joked that he left the role because he did not earn enough money from Marvel. “

The contract was over, no problem. When the wires broke through, I was more than ready to let go, “he joked.

The Sherlock Holmes star recently hinted that a return to the MCU as Iron Man was unlikely, but not impossible.

“Yes, anything can happen,” he teased.

“As far as I am concerned, I have hung up my weapons and I am good to let go. I also think that Marvel is now on this journey where they are trying a lot of other things.

“I am excited that they see how it all goes. It is difficult to project, but we have a lot of other things that we want to do. “The war for me is over. I have personally landed on greener meadows.”

