Roads closed due to flooding [videos]

South African weather services are urging citizens to be vigilant and avoid the streets today, as heavy rain that causes flooding is observed “over the city of Johannesburg, Ekruhuleni, West Rand and Sedibeng”.

A weather alarm was issued today for heavy rain and local flooding in Brakpan, Tsakane, Spings, Boksburg and KwaThema as well as in the municipal areas of Midvaal and Lesedi.

Watch: floods in Johannesburg

Here is a preview of the floods in Johannesburg. More photos and videos can be found below.

This follows after warnings for large parts of the city were issued on Friday February 6. City Power’s Isaac Mangena told Jacaranda FM that the department was dealing with high call volumes and added:

“(…) 614 calls were logged until 7:00 a.m., almost three quarters of the calls came from the Roodepoort region (West Rand, Johannesburg).”

Johannesburg road closure – February 8th 2020

Due to the weather conditions in large parts of Johannesburg, drivers are asked to reduce the speed, increase the range and switch on the headlights.

JHB – M1 Motorway: BLOCKED ROAD between Carr Street and Crown Interchange – in both directions

– Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA), February 8, 2020

traffic safety

If you are out and about during a thunderstorm or thunderstorm, always follow the road rules. Heavy rain creates dangerous road conditions and it is recommended to drive past and seek protection if possible.

In addition, pooling on roads causes slippery conditions. Heavy thunderstorms bring strong wind, heavy rain, hail, urban flooding, visibility of hail and heavy lightning.

If you still drive past, switch off the engine and leave the hazard lights on to warn other drivers that your vehicle is stationary.

It’s a myth that your tires protect you from lightning strikes, so make sure you don’t touch anything in the car.

Photo and video gallery

Video submitted by Andy Crighton, but we have no idea who recorded the video. The waterfall in the botanical garden Walter Sisulu in Johannesburg !! pic.twitter.com/eWITfnKngQ

– Storm Report SA (@ StormReportSA1) February 8, 2020