Rihanna was good enough for the people who demanded her R9 album

Rihanna finally has a date for her album! I’m kidding. Many goddesses still haunt us, and she’s tired of raising her.

Fans are questioning the whereabouts of Rihanna’s ninth studio album that they called R9. When the upcoming project failed to meet its unspecified release date last year, a large crowd broke out and began to put pressure on the new musician. Rihanna has done her fair share of trolls when it comes to our despair and continuous attacks against everything she does on behalf of the new album, but it looks like she’s tired of playing now and taking it seriously.

As we all know, the superstar was super busy with his fashion and makeup lines and much more. Rihanna took to Instagram to share a billboard in New York showing Fenty in action. He was excited to announce this and encouraged fans to watch the playback in the city when it was still available. Of course, as with all the other @badgalriri posts, fans didn’t hesitate to comment on the R9 press conference.

While some were nicely demanding on the project, one fan wrote, “I’m tired of where the album is,” he said with a cry and emotion. Rihanna’s return was simply genius. “I’m tired of this where the album is sis,” Reir wrote in the sign language sign OK emoji.

The singer is clearly furious at the bitterness. He has accomplished so much in life now, and it may seem that fans are demanding that he step back and take pride in the things they do.

I mean, at this point, why should he even bother. Rihanna is a top selling female musician, even without the highly anticipated album; She is the NAACP President’s Award winner, has an industry in hand, with lots of beauty and fashion.

Some may say that Rihanna has yet to do anything; He does it. With that, you can’t expect an unexpected fan to stop listening to a track record of songs.