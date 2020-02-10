Ricky Gervais troll celebrities on Oscars evening

Ricky Gervais has done things with Ricky Gervais, unable to resist the chance to toast celebrities roaming their stuff on Oscars night.

Asked by a fan about what his first best joke would be if he organized the glittering event, the comedian went to work.

“I can’t wait to hear all your inspiring speeches about equality,” he wrote on Twitter.

“And it’s great that the three hours you’re here tonight is the only time your poorly paid migrant house staff gets some free time to sleep this week.”

The shocking remark had people calling him to tweet the entire A-list event live.

He later backed up online to use his own program and take another jab from Hollywood’s elite.

“America! Binge-watch #AfterLife on @Netflix tonight,” he tweeted.

“It’s about a man who realizes that humanity is a disgusting, narcissistic plague and so angry and depressed and loses the will to live.

“Or look at The Oscars instead and experience those feelings firsthand.”

In January, Gervais focused on Hollywood’s top cannons while hosting the Golden Globes.

No one was safe – never our own Chris Hemsworth.

Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais was just as controversial as ever while the Australian bushfire crisis hit everyone

