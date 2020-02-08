Retired Yellow Wiggle Greg Page “eternally grateful” for those who saved his life promises to learn CPR

Former Yellow Wiggle Greg Page says he is “eternally grateful” for those who came to his aid when he collapsed last month during a fundraising concert for bushfire victims.

And the event, in which the 48-year-old needed three shocks from a defibrillator to kick his heart, even prompted him to learn CPR.

In a video shared on YouTube, Page said the cardiac arrest was not related to pre-existing health problems that forced him to leave the Wiggles in 2006 and that he was “completely surprised” without warning signs.

“Without a pulse and no signs of breathing some fast-thinking and fast-acting individuals who noticed that CPR started,” he said.

The heart of Page had to be shaken at a normal pace by a nurse and bystanders who happened to be at the show and knew how to use the defibrillator.

“I am eternally grateful for the people who have merged and used their training and skills to save my life,” he said before joining Dr. Therese Wales, Grace Jones, Steve Pace, Kim Antonelli, thanked the Wiggles crew and other people who kept him alive.

Camera icon Original members of children’s animation group The Wiggles. Credit: Christopher Pledger / AP

The children’s entertainer said the fear had made him realize that CPR is “a skill that everyone should know and I have decided that I will also learn CPR,” he said.

Page will follow in the footsteps of former bandmate Anthony Field – the Red Wiggle – who has also vowed to learn the potentially life-saving skill.

The original Yellow Wiggle was in hospital for five days and was operated on at a heart block that flared up enormously during a fundraising concert.

The social media channels of Wiggles shared the news that he was fired from Westmead Hospital in Sydney, with a message on Twitter showing that the 48-year-old was a smile when he went home to continue his recovery.

“Thanks for all your questions and concerns about Greg,” read a message on Twitter.

“We are happy to let you know that he was released from the hospital today and will now embark on a journey of rest and recovery at home.”

An emotional former Red Wiggle Murray Cook shares an update on Greg’s recovery, accompanied by Grace Jones – the duty nurse who saved his life.

An emotional former Red Wiggle Murray Cook shares an update on Greg's recovery, accompanied by Grace Jones – the duty nurse who saved his life.