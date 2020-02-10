Retired General gets emotional while unloading Lindsey Graham for anointing Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman – Raw Story

Retired Brig. General Peter Zwack served as a mentor for Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who has become the target of President Donald Trump’s revenge on the charge of the Ukrainian scandal.

When he spoke to CNN on Monday, Zwack remembered that he was serving in Afghanistan and Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) came to visit the troops with Sens. John McCain (R-AZ) and Joe Lieberman (I-CT).

“We thought you were rock stars,” said Zwack. “Where are you now, sir?”

Zwack’s disappointment about Graham stems from a weekend interview in which the South Carolina senator blamed Vindman and people like him in the so-called “Deep State” for partisan political attacks on the president.

Vindman, who “served under Zwack in Moscow for two very difficult years,” he said.

“I know Alex. I’ve known him for a long time, “he told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin. The two have spoken three times in recent months, “usually after, if you want, an attack on his character.”

Zwack said he thinks Vindman is “hurt” and “offended,” while he is also “uncertain about his future.”

“He proudly wears the uniform and is uncertain about that future,” said the former general. “I think seniors at a very, very high level should not be thrown publicly in that way through a statement or the God-gun of a tweet, in humiliating his personality.”

Zwack became a bit emotional and said that one thing that “greatly offends him” is “There are so many other people piled up who don’t even know him.”

Baldwin noted that she could hear the emotion in his voice and see it in his eyes.

See the exchange below:

<noscript><iframe frameborder="0" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x7ror18" allowfullscreen="" allow="autoplay"></noscript>

