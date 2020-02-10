Restored 1930s theater will serve the Burton Heights community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A monumental building on South Division Avenue that has not been used for ten years is given new life according to a plan that hopes to bring entertainment and community involvement in a part of Grand Rapids that wants to improve.

The tent in 1944 S. Division Ave. north of Burton Street is ‘Regent Theater’, but it started as the Four Star Theater and that name comes back.

It was built in 1938 as a cinema with more than 900 seats and in the 1970s it became a place to watch kung fu grindhouse movies. In 1978 it was transformed into a music location.

“It saw some really remarkable acts coming through here: Joan Jett was here, X was here, Hank Williams Jr. was here. So I have spoken to many people in the community who have seen those events and it was, in every way, a great music venue, “said owner Marcus Ringnalda.

The theater has recently served as a church since 2004, although it has been empty for more than ten years.

Ringnalda worked for the Wolverine Building Group and was a member of the steering committee that, together with city planners, developed a plan to revitalize the piece division at Burton Heights where the theater is located.

“I walked through this building and just couldn’t forget it. Just a nice thing in good shape, it has really good bones, as they say,” said Ringnalda.

He bought it and paid around $ 160,000 in 2017. But as Monday showed a tour of the building, there is a lot of work to be done – for an amount of at least $ 2 million.

In July, Ringnalda quit his paid job to take over the project. The goal is to become a non-profit charitable organization.

“We are looking for individuals in the community who can help us plan events where they can invite their friends and enter here, so it can be a movie, or a musical act,” said Ringnalda.

The goal is to get some projects going in the late summer – perhaps in the parking lot – to give tours of the building and involve people in the neighborhood.

“Also to really serve the core neighborhood here in Burton Heights and to be equipped to engage people in this neighborhood, to be a source for community gatherings,” said Ringnalda.

He wants to work on hosting weddings or quinceañeras. He said the site could handle no fewer than 200 events a year and could bring 50,000 people through the doors each year, which could spill over to neighboring companies.

You can follow the Facebook page of Four Star Theater for updates about the project.

