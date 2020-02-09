Research is charting the revision of the elderly care system

Royal commissioners who claim that the elder care system needs a complete overhaul say that the current reforms of the federal government place too much faith in market forces and consumer choice.

The Royal Commission on Elderly Care will focus on redesigning the system during a two-day hearing in Adelaide on Monday.

Expert panels will be interviewed on proposals to redesign the elderly care system, while commissioners Tony Pagone QC and Lynelle Briggs are working on recommendations for their final report in November.

The interim report of the committee made it clear that the elderly care system is failing and requires a fundamental reform and redesign, and not just needs to be restored.

In a recent consultation document, Commissioners said that the Australian government needs to do much more to steer the system to deliver better results for the elderly.

The newspaper said that the changes made by the Australian government had addressed some issues, but had also added complexity to an already complex system.

“The direction of current reforms gives too much confidence in market forces and consumer choice as the primary driver of improvement in the elderly care system.

“… Market forces play an important role, but do not deliver equitable results in all parts of the country or for all groups.”

