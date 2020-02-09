Republicans take a reckless gamble in 2020 that can have serious consequences – Raw Story

In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis Republicans warned not to interfere with the selection of the Democratic presidential candidate for 2020, because it could explode in their faces.

Noting that Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) appears to be the Democratic leader, Lewis warned Republicans who voted for him in open primaries and said that this could help a groundswell that could encourage the Democratic socialist to the Oval Office.

“Bernie Sanders, the favorite in New Hampshire after fighting for an effective draw in Iowa, has a real chance of a Democratic nomination. And no one seems happier about this than Trumpists, who not only encourage him and try to reinforce the idea that the Democrats are cheating on stopping him, but actively interfere with the other party’s process to help him top to come. It’s not hard to see that the Trumpists are outsmarting themselves, “he wrote.

According to Lewis: “The theory seems to be that (a) if Bernie Sanders wins the nomination, the democratic socialist will be easy for Trump to beat (and probably put the democrats in the vote, possibly helping the GOP to recapture the House) and (b) if Bernie loses the nomination, it would be best if his supporters feel so small that they will refuse to unite around the Democratic candidate (there is reason to believe that this might work. “

However, as he explains, the best worked out plans do not always prove the way people often think they will.

“The problem is that there are often unintended consequences for the selfish promotion of the candidate that you think will be easy to beat later. If something goes wrong at the level of the Senate, this may not be catastrophic. But what happens if you help someone who is dangerous to win the nominee of his party for the president? “He asked.” Let us not forget that Bill Clinton encouraged Trump to flee – and that it is quite possible that Trump would not have run away if Barack Obama had not roasted so badly at the White House Correspondent Dinner. “

“Democrats also engaged in dirty tricks, reportedly planting people for” fights “at Trump rallies. It is unclear to me whether the goal was to help or hurt Trump, but I always felt that these clashes (especially the delayed meeting) in Chicago in March 2016) assisted in drafting a bill with republican voters, “he continued, concluding:” The purpose of this is to say that Trumpists are interfering with a very dangerous game with high stakes by engaging in to mix the Democratic primary. “

