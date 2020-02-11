Republican goes up in flames when CNN’s Cuomo pulls him into the corner at the Trump Trade War – Raw Story

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu largely tries to stay above the partisan battle, but in a discussion with CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Monday, the Republican governor noticed that he excused the president’s trade war.

Sununu bragged about his economy in the state, but Cuomo called on him to neglect to mention how President Donald Trump’s rates have caused family farmers greater problems.

“People vote for their wallets and they should do the same. They have to take care of their household. That is a specific concern. “I can’t argue with that,” Cuomo said. “What is going on in the economy has been going on for a long time. This is an extension of more than ten years. My argument is this: you could get a tax reduction and you could get regulatory changes from every Republican. It would be an anathema for them not to do it. But when it comes to what else you get with this president, it’s not Chris Sununu. ”

Cuomo even said that no Sununu he ever met would agree to put children in cages at the border because he likes the message of hardness.

“By pursuing trade imbalances by introducing rates that you know are hurting consumers here,” Cuomo also noted. “These are not conservative values. He doesn’t talk to people or people in a way that you ever have in your campaign. You subscribe to the way he speaks, not just the policy. Are you okay with that?”

Sununu wrote it down to “style,” which immediately crushed Cuomo.

“If you put children in cages, that’s not a style,” Cuomo said. “You own it by endorsing it. That’s my argument.”

Sununu claimed that Trump is achieving results, in particular by quoting Trump about his final trade agreement with China, which cost farmers billions in the years he fought with the country.

“But what he does with trade, Republicans hate for a reason, because of tariff rebound,” Cuomo said. “And you can’t watch what happens to the farmers, and you can’t watch what happens in your own state and say,” Oh, we were wrong with rates. “It appears that it is good, we are doing everything to the right. You are not doing well because of that policy. But that is just policy.”

Sununu then tried to claim that Trump only used the rates as leverage and that it yielded results. Although it may have yielded results, in the meantime many family farmers have fallen, forcing them to go bankrupt and to commit suicide. For some, they will never get their Chinese customers back who, instead, moved to get products from Mexico rather than tackle the American tariff problem.

View the full interview below:

<noscript><iframe frameborder="0" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x7rozrl" allowfullscreen="" allow="autoplay"></noscript>

