Renae Lawrence calls for lower penalties for the remaining Bali 9 members

Convicted drug trader Renae Lawrence has argued for the remaining five Bali Nine prisoners to have their sentences reduced, coinciding with an official visit to Australia by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Ms. Lawrence, who was released in 2018, told reporters in Canberra on Sunday that if their penalties could not be reduced, she asked to consider an exchange of prisoners with Australia.

“These humane actions will bring our nations closer together to a small extent,” she said in her first public comments since her release.

In April 2005, Mrs. Renae was caught with eight others trying to smuggle 8.3 kg of heroin from Indonesia to Australia.

Ring leaders Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran were executed in 2015.

Si Yi Chen, Michael Czugaj, Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen, Matthew Norman, Scott Rush and Martin Stephens were sentenced to life imprisonment and Ms. Lawrence to an original 20-year prison sentence.

Camera icon Renae Lawrence. Credit: Brook Mitchell / Getty Images

Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen died of cancer in an Indonesian hospital in 2018.

She admits that it would be very difficult for President Widodo to meet her demands, since many people in Indonesia are against it.

But she said the president “can give them a second chance, just like I got”.

“It’s a big question, but I think it’s time for us to help them a little,” she said.

She said it was a death sentence for the remaining five.

Camera icon The Kerobokan tower cell where Bali Nine duo Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran were detained before being moved for execution. Credit: METHOD, Lukman S. Bintoro.

“We’ve all done something stupid, we all regret it, but everyone deserves a second chance,” she said,

“If this does not happen, they have no hope, they lose hope and the end is devastating.”

She said that if she could meet Mr. Widodo during his visit, she would say “sorry.”

She believes that Prime Minister Scott Morrison should insist on getting something done and believes there is a good opportunity to talk about it.

Mr Widodo landed in Canberra on Saturday evening prior to the signing of a free trade agreement with Australia on Monday, when he will also address parliament.

