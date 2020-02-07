Remove Vodafone Huawei Core Network influence

In the light of the British decision, Vodafone is removing Huawei from its core networks.

Vodafone removes Huawei from core components, observes British decision

Vodafone says it does this to comply with the nation’s decision. Last month the UK decided to keep Huawei in its 5G implementation. Instead of limiting Huawei completely, the UK says that Huawei will deliver 35 percent of its network periphery. In other words, Huawei will not be the only 5G implementator to use the land.

As a British operator, Vodafone must comply with national telecommunication decisions. This is no different than Verizon Wireless according to the wireless laws of the federal government.

This decision does not completely eliminate Huawei from Vodafone networks. However, it removes Huawei from most of the provider’s mobile networks. With only 35 percent network access, Huawei will not make so much profit on Vodafone and other UK providers.

What has Huawei done?

Some wonder what Huawei has done to earn this. Simply put, the Shenzhen-based telecom manufacturer is under American suspicion. Last summer, US President Donald Trump Huawei declared a threat to national security. He prohibited Huawei from buying or selling goods and services in the US.

Since then, the US has encouraged their allies to exclude Huawei from 5G network implementations around the world. So far, Australia agrees with the US, although countries like Germany do not.

The US completely excludes Huawei from its network and subsidizes telecom equipment for smaller providers who cannot afford to dump their Huawei equipment. The UK recently said in its decision that Huawei would be examined, but not excluded on the basis of American fears alone.

British Huawei decision: driven by American fears

The US fears Huawey’s espionage activities, especially because of the country’s espionage activities with its safe cities in Uganda and Zambia. Huawei is in the majority in the hands of the Chinese government, and the CEO of Huawei owns only 2 percent of the company’s shares.

Nokia CTO Marcus Weldon said last year that the security report from Huawei was disturbing given the Beijing subsidies. Nokia found it difficult to compete with Huawei in the country because Huawei received monetary support from the Chinese government.

Although the UK will not completely ban Huawei from its networks, it will play it safe by limiting Huawei’s access to a peripheral 35 percent, much less than the core. The limitation comes in the light of the American fear of espionage in Beijing. The European Union agrees with the UK decision.

Huawei has denied any case of espionage and says it would resist doing this to retain its customers. And yet, if Huawei does it for foreign governments, why should it be less loyal to its home country?

Security reports from Finite State and Huawei-supported Huawei Cyber ​​Security Evaluation Center (HCSEC) revealed last year that Huawei has a number of software holes and vulnerabilities that it still needs to address.

The alarming number of meshes in devices and software should interrupt every country or courier to do business with Huawei. But the dominance of Huawei in mobile networks and 5G, and its lead in 6G technology, makes the company difficult to exclude.

Huawei owns 15% of all standards-essential 5G patents. The company has attracted new network customers since the US ban last summer. Huawei’s dominance in the telecom sector is moving the US to acquire a controlling financial stake in Ericsson and Nokia, the smaller rivals of Huawei.