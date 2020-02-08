Removal of Public Protector: Modifying extends the panel deadline

National Assembly spokesman Thandi Modise has informed parliamentary parties in writing that the deadline for membership in the independent expert group, which will make an initial assessment of the application to remove the public protector Busisiwe, has been extended Mkhwebane.

The deadline was originally set for Friday, February 7th. Modise, however, extended it to Wednesday, February 12, 2020, after the parties requested additional time to submit their nominations.

Ousting Busisiwe Mkhwebane: What happens next?

Upon receipt of the names, the speaker will give her opinion before setting up the panel.

According to the rules of the National Assembly for the removal of officers of Chapter 9, the three-member panel must be healthy and orderly South Africans who together have the necessary legal and other skills to carry out the assessment. A judge can be appointed, but the spokesman must make such an appointment in consultation with the chief judge.

Within 30 days of his / her appointment, the panel must conduct and finalize a preliminary assessment of the application that suggests an investigation under section 194 and make a recommendation to the spokesman.

The speaker must then schedule the panel’s recommendation for decision by the National Assembly. If the National Assembly decides that the investigation should continue, the matter must be referred to a special committee under Section 194 for formal investigation.

Mkhwebane is submitting an urgent legal order to ban the removal process

Modise’s announcement came the same day that Mkhwebane appealed to the Western Cape Supreme Court to try to stop a parliamentary process aimed at removing her from her post. The public protector only asks the court to repeal and declare the rules passed by Parliament last year, which relate to the deletion of heads of Chapter 9 institutions such as the public protector, unconstitutional and invalid.

Mkhwebane also wants the court to force Modise to provide reasons why she approved the prosecution-sponsored Modise removal request.

“I only request that the process of my removal and / or possible suspension be delayed until the main application is completed,” she said in an affidavit.

“If the temporary ban is not granted, I will have the prejudice of being subjected to the process that is being carried out with regard to the unlawful rules and can also be suspended by the President with regard to the same rules that I strongly and illegally consider hold unconstitutional. “