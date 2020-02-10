Redskins make final decision on Dwayne Haskins

The Redskins have made a final decision about Dwayne Haskins as a starter.

In addition to regression or injury, Haskins will be the starter of Washington in 2020.

The former high point of the state of Ohio has something of a chaotic first season at the helm of the Redskins attack.

Haskins got on the wrong foot early, forced into action much sooner than what he was prepared for. He staggered, just like most of his shoes. Later in the year, however, he began to show flashes of what the organization expected when it did a first round with him.

Overall, Haskins registered 1365 yards, seven scores and seven picks on a 76.1 passer rating and a competition rate of 59 percent. In his last outings, however, Haskins scored 394 yards and four scores on 72 percent completion and a 131.4 passer rating.

Last week, senior vice president development team Doug Williams opened about what he had in mind for his young star in year 2. In addition, he also addressed the question of whether he thinks Haskins needs to compete for a runway or he just gets one by default.

“The new staff knows that Dwayne Haskins is the starting quarterback here,” he said.

“The only thing that can happen is that Dwayne returns it to them.

“It’s up to him to learn the playbook, to wear out the coaches. He has to stay in the facility until they run him out of the building.”

Assuming Haskins takes his responsibility to be a starter seriously, there is practically no scenario where someone next to him is in the middle of week 1 of next season.

“Dwayne still has a long way to go. But as I told him, he did what we expected from him, “he continued.

“He was rising. Hopefully he keeps going up. All eyes will be on him. At the same time you have a new coaching staff and they are not married to him. “

Interestingly enough, the new head coach Ron Rivera showed a much less optimistic tone about the prospect of Hasksins starting next year.

To hear Rivera tell it, Haskins really has to earn it.

“He will have to stand up and become a leader,” Rivera said.

“All the great ones have become leaders and they have become leaders, whether they are rookies or 10.12 year old vets.

“We will have an interesting set of circumstances that we will go through as we go through the OTAs and to Minicamp and then training camp.

“But one thing I will do … as soon as we feel at ease, is to go ahead and make that decision, so that we can move on and give these guys the chance to develop.”

If Washington, for some reason, chooses not to start Haskins, the team still has to decide whether to keep Case Keenum or Colt McCoy free agents.

Alex Smith, who was beaten from the NFL in 2018 with a devastating leg injury, also wanted a crack in the rotation.

Right now, all signs point to the year that begins with Haskins as the starting quarterback.

Will it end with him at the helm of the offense? Time will tell.

The Redskins finished the 2019-20 season with a score of 3-13. That placed them last in the NFC East and led to another season without play-offs.

Will Haskins be able to change things around 2020-21? That is what Washington is counting on.

