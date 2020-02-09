Redskins hire Jennifer King, first black female assistant

The Redskins hired Jennifer King, the first black female assistant coach in the NFL this week.

The management in Washington initially came in contact with King at the end of last month about a full-time assistant coaching position. She apparently blew them away because the organization chose to move forward.

According to ESPN NFL insider David Newton, King was initially hired by Ron Rivera to serve as a broad host trainee back when he was with the Carolina Panthers.

The two originally met in 2016 at the NFL Women’s Careers in Football Forum.

“Part of it, it’s all about the fan base,” Rivera said about the event at the time.

“It is also familiar with the mothers who understand the game. It is important because they really determine whether their children will play. This is something that needs to be developed.

King served in that role for two summers, before eventually becoming an assault assistant at Dartmouth College.

The Redskins brought Rivera in January last, and then had King meet members of the team shortly thereafter.

King is a former coach of Johnson and Wales University, but she coached the basketball team there. With her at the helm, the school won a Division II title in 2018.

Furthermore, King also served as a player for the New York Sharks in the Women’s Football Alliance and then as an assistant receiver coach for the Arizona Hotshots in the Alliance of American Football.

In the AAF, King assisted former Washington-wide receiver Rashad Ross.

Ross currently plays for the DC Defenders in the XFL. He believes that the reason why King compares well with male players is because she has so much experience with similar forms of athletics.

“She went through what we went through,” he said.

“Learning through the book differently and actually playing and really going through it – understanding how players feel when they are hurting and not hurting when they are frustrated.”

King’s time with the Redskins officially starts in the 2020-21 NFL season.

