Red wings assign Cholowski to Griffins

DETROIT (AP) – The Detroit Red Wings have assigned defender Dennis Cholowski to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Red Wings announced the move on Saturday. 21-year-old Cholowski has two goals and six assists in 33 games this season for Detroit. He has nine goals and 15 assists in 85 career NHL games.

Cholowski was selected by Detroit in the first round of the 2016 draw.

The Red Wings are organizing Boston on Sunday.

`)

);

// Embed Facebook Script

(function (d, s, id) {

var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName (s) (0);

if (d.getElementById (id)) returns;

js = d.createElement (s); js.id = id;

js.src = ‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.12&appId=166116077300962&autoLogAppEvents=1’;

fjs.parentNode.insertBefore (js, fjs);

} (document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));

// Twitter Embed Script

(function (d, s, id) {

var js, tjs = d.getElementsByTagName (s) (0);

if (d.getElementById (id)) returns;

js = d.createElement (s); js.id = id;

js.setAttribute (‘async’, ”);

js.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;

tjs.parentNode.insertBefore (js, tjs);

} (document, ‘script’, ‘twitter-js’));

}

});

} (JQuery))