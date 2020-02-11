Red Sox becomes very honest about Mookie Betts Trade

The Red Sox became very honest about the Mookie Betts trade that brought them so much criticism over the past week.

On Monday, Boston officially confirmed that his deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2018 AL MVP was official.

Betts goes to Los Angeles – much to the annoyance of Red Sox fans who think their team has sacrificed to win because they have saved some money.

Although the anger is certainly understandable, it is worth remembering that even with Betts and pitcher David Price the Red Sox still went 84-78 and missed the late season last year.

It’s not like the team is chasing this move in the 2018 World Series.

The Red Sox tried to bring the band back last year and, clearly, it didn’t work.

Here is the “it is reasonable to expect that we will be worse” part of Chaim Bloom … with a reservation. #RedSox pic.twitter.com/ErHOWzeR7M

– David Wade (@davidwade) 11 February 2020

In an effort to explain the trade away, Boston’s main baseball officer, Chaim Bloom, has come out and has given his opinion on what happened.

“What Mookie and David are capable of on the field is a lot,” he said.

“I think it is reasonable to expect that we will get worse without them, but we have really good talent back,” he continued.

“We have added talent to the selection this winter and I think it is important to point out that at the start of the winter we felt that this team had much more talent than the 84 victories last year.”

Although losing Betts is of course not great, Boston still has some notable names on the roster. Boys like J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers are still central to the line-up. Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez remain in the pitching staff.

Frankly, for all the fuss, it would really not be so shocking if the Red Sox would reappear next season with a better record than the one they had last year.

Does anyone remember what happened the last time they had a big deal with the Dodgers? One of the two teams won a World Series – and it wasn’t LA.

