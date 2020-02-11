Recruitment Platform WorkIndia increases INR 42 Cr from Xiaomi

The Gigworker recruitment platform will also use the funds to strengthen the team

WorkIndia states that over 1.5 Cr job seekers have registered on the platform

WorkIndia was founded in 2015 by Kunal Patil and Nilesh Dungarwal

Mumbai-based online recruitment platform WorkIndia collected INR 42 Cr ($ 5.9 million) from Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi on Monday (February 10).

With these recently raised funds, the company plans to strengthen its team. WorkIndia will also invest in strengthening the tech backend for improved matchmaking, predictive and real-time analysis for employers, said founder Kunal Patil.

WorkIndia was founded in 2015 by Patil and Nilesh Dungarwal and is an online recruitment platform that enables workers to find a job based on their skills. The aim of the startup is to organize workplaces for workers so that employers connect with the right workers and every employee can find a suitable job.

Job seekers can find job offers by comparing their knowledge in the WorkIndia application. The mobile application also has a geolocation feature that allows candidates to filter jobs based on their preferred locations. There is also a mobile app that works with weaker internet connections, so candidates in cities with poor internet connections have no problem finding job offers.

According to the company, more than 1.5 Cr job seekers from 763 cities are currently registered on the platform. It is also claimed to get more than 2.1 cr unique app sessions per month.

Prior to this round of financing, WorkIndia raised funds from investors such as the Singapore-based technology early stage fund Beenext and the angel investor Mamoru Taniya, chairman of the Japanese-based hedge fund Asuka Investments.

Manu Jain, managing director of Xiaomi India, said the company used the high smartphone penetration in India and offered people from all segments the opportunity to work as an equalizer.

Recently, Chinese investors have increasingly invested in the Indian startup ecosystem. Companies like Tencent, Bytedance, Shunwei Capital and Alibaba have invested a lot of capital in Indian startups, and Xiaomi joined their league in 2018.

In January 2o18, Xiaomi conducted a $ 18.2 million round of financing on Bengaluru’s regional Indian platform Sharechat. Later that year, the company invested with Sequoia Capital in Samosa Labs. Xiaomi also participated in the $ 13.4 million funding round of Bengaluru-based digital lending startup ZestMoney.

In addition to Xiaomi, Shunwei Capital, which was founded in 2011 by Xiaomi founders Lei Jun and Tuck Lye Koh, is one of the main investors in Indian startups. The Chinese-based venture fund has invested in the social commerce startup Meesho and the Mumbai-based fintech startup Upwards, the digital lending startup LoanTap, among others.

author

Aman recently holds a degree in English journalism. He is currently writing about startup ecosystem and technology. You can write to him (email protected)