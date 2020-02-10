Rebel Foods wants to claim Unicorn Tag with a new round of financing

Rebel Foods is reportedly trying to raise $ 100 million to $ 150 million in a new round of funding

The US-based hedge fund coatue management could lead this round of financing

Rebel Foods is the parent company of brands such as Faasos and Oven Story Pizza

Rebel Foods, based in Pune, the cloud kitchen startup that operates Faasos, Mandarin Oak, The Good Bowl, Oven Story Pizza and other brands, wants to get closer to the valuation with a new round of funding of around $ 100 to 150 million approaching $ 1 billion.

In addition to the existing investors, which include the US-based hedge fund Coatue Management, the TOI says that other new investors should also participate in the financing round. It is also speculated that Coatue Management could lead the round with a $ 50 million investment.

One of the marquee investors who have reportedly been able to participate in the funding round is the Softbank Vision Fund. This is not the first time that Softbank wants to acquire a stake in Rebel Foods. In 2019, Softbank led by Masayoshi Son was reportedly in talks with Rebel Foods, but the deal was not closed as Softbank’s main portfolio startup, OYO, was also planning to expand its cloud kitchen business.

This development comes a week after Rebel Foods raised INR 35 Cr from Mumbai’s leading venture capital fund Alteria Capital for debt financing. This was the third transaction that Alteria Capital carried out with the company and increased the total debt financing for Rebel to INR 85 cr.

Previously, the startup, led by Coatue and Goldman Sachs, had raised $ 125 million in equity financing, which the company estimated to be over $ 500 million in September 2019. The Indonesian equestrian company Gojek also took part in the round. Last year, Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, who was displaced as CEO of the hail company in 2017, financed Rebel Foods.

Rebel Foods was founded in 2010 by Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Banerjee and now has 325 cloud kitchens across the country. As automation simplifies processes in the various industries, Rebel Foods also plans to integrate the technology to reduce manual work in the cloud kitchens.

Rebel Foods is active in almost 35 cities in India and has a strong presence on the leading food delivery platforms – Zomato and Swiggy. These platforms generate over 50% of the demand for food. In addition to India, Rebel Foods is also active in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

The media report added that Rebel Foods’ sales are expected to be approximately INR 600 Cr by March 2020 and the company is currently generating approximately INR 75 Cr monthly sales.

According to Inc42’s DataLabsThe market size of cloud kitchens is expected to reach $ 1.05 billion by 2023. The report also estimates that Swiggy and Zomato account for 63% of the total food delivery market share, according to the app installation.

The concept of the cloud kitchen, which is basically a pure delivery option without a dining option and just one production unit, has helped food companies to save costs. Larger restaurants have also recently been addressing this new trend.

Jubilant FoodWorks, which runs Dominos Pizza and Dunkin Donuts in India, is also looking for space to launch its Dominos cloud kitchen business and its new Chinese kitchen brand, Hong’s Kitchen. Big Bazaar’s parent company, Future Group, has also recently reported plans to enter the cloud kitchen space.

Aman recently holds a degree in English journalism. He is currently writing about startup ecosystem and technology. You can write to him [email protected]