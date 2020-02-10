Rassie Erasmus shares RWC Final Pep Talk and refutes England Link [video]

Rassie Erasmus joined Twitter on Sunday February 9th and posted some great tweets, including a video of his last conversation with the Rugby World Cup.

Erasmus rejected claims that he was in talks to become an English trainer.

South Africa’s head coach Rassie Erasmus holds a ball before the World Rugby World Cup Pool B game Japan 2019 between South Africa and Italy at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Shizuoka on October 4, 2019. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

England rugby has denied that there have been talks with Erasmus, who remains the rugby director in South Africa.

“The reports are 100% inaccurate. There was no meeting. There were no discussions about a position in the RFU, ”said Bill Sweeney, CEO of the RFU, as quoted by Rugby World,

Erasmus calls for unselfish springboks

The video he released about his team before the Springboks’ 32:12 win over England last November was titled: “I’m not sure what to say to another team before a World Cup final. Does not happen.”

Erasmus shared the video to give Springbok fans and the world an insight into the success of the Rugby World Cup and the coaching philosophy.

The coach made it clear that the springboks played for each other and for the nation.

South Africa’s head coach Rassie Erasmus will take part in a training session at Fuchu Asahi Football Park in Tokyo on October 23, 2019 before the semi-finals of the 2019 Japan Rugby World Cup against Wales. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

He said, “If you play shit today, you don’t have the right to drop your head, it’s not about you.

“You have to get up if you lose one lineup, jump up and go to the next one. If you miss a duel, jump up and go to the next cleanup. If you miss a high ball, just think of the next one and get ready for the next one. “

Erasmus made it clear that he required his Springbok team intensity and commitment to fight 120 battles and win 80 instead of reaching 50 and losing only four.

It was a shot that helped springboks at the Rugby World Cup final chase England out of the park.

The rugby director gave several videos an insight into the preparation of the springboks for the international competition.

Erasmus shared a video talking about the phases of the springbok and his understanding of what makes a player successful.

The former Bok coach promises to “share some right things” in his Twitter biography, and so far he’s been honoring it and fans appreciate the insights.