Ranking list 2019 PGA Tour FedEx Cup points list

The race for the FedEx Cup title 2020 is underway while the 2019-’20 tour season starts again with the Hawaii swing. The seasonal FedEx Cup points classification will help determine who holds their PGA Tour cards and who qualifies for the FedEx Cup Playoffs in August. For the second year, a $ 10 million bonus is also distributed among the top 10 of the PGA Tour finishers – the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 – which add more meaning to the rankings during the regular season, which culminates in the Wyndham Championship, the final event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
For all PGA Tour events in the regular season, 500 FedEx Cups are awarded to the winner, with each player also earning points. In World Golf Championships, 550 FedEx Cup points go to the winner, while 600 points are given to the champion of the four majors and players. Finally, 300 points are awarded to the winner of each event played in the same week as a major or World Golf Championship event.
Here is the updated FedEx Cup point list via the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the 17th event of the 2019-2020 tour season. All players in the top 125 at the end of the season earn their PGA Tour cards for 2020-’21 and go to the play-offs. All players from 126 to 200 are eligible to participate in the Korn Ferry Tour Final Series, which still has 25 PGA Tour cards to pick up.
RANK (PREVIOUS WEEK), PLAYER, START, POINTS
1 (1): Justin Thomas, 6, 1.307
2 (2): Webb Simpson, 4, 1,078
3 (3): Brendon Todd, 11, 1,041
4 (5): Lanto Griffin, 13, 965
5 (4): Sebastián Muñoz, 12, 914
6 (6): Rory McIlroy, 3, 875
7 (7): Cameron Smith, 8, 744
8 (8): Sungjae Im, 10, 740
9 (9): Marc Leishman, 6, 734
10 (13): Kevin Na, 9, 729
11 (10): Cameron Champ, 9, 727
12 (11): Joaquin Niemann, 9, 704
13 (79): Nick Taylor, 10, 687
14 (12): Xander Schauffele, 5, 675
15 (14): Hideki Matsuyama, 8, 675
16 (15): Tom Hoge, 11, 601
17 (16): Tyler Duncan, 12, 588
18 (17): Scottie Scheffler, 10, 577
19 (18): Tiger Woods, 2, 568
20 (19): Andrew Landry, 11, 543
RELATED: Everything you need to know to be ready for the 2019-2020 PGA Tour season
21 (20): Abraham Ancer, 8, 533
22 (21): Tony Finau, 7, 531
23 (29): Patrick Cantlay, 4, 515
24 (22): Carlos Ortiz, 10, 510
25 (23): Harris English, 9, 510
26 (24): Byeong Hun An, 10, 504
27 (73): Kevin Streelman, 12, 495
28 (25): Adam Long, 12, 484
29 (26): Mark Hubbard, 12, 478
30 (27): Patrick Reed, 5, 467
31 (28): Adam Hadwin, 7, 456
32 (30): Danny Lee, 9, 447
33 (31): Jon Rahm, 3, 441
34 (32): Harry Higgs, 13, 422
35 (33): Nate Lashley, 10, 374
36 (34): Corey Conners, 8, 369
37 (35): Brendan Steele, 10, 368
38 (36): Vaughn Taylor, 10, 363
39 (37): Charles Howell III, 9, 360
40 (38): Gary Woodland, 6, 360
RELATED: The idiot’s guide for the 2020 golf season
41 (39): Denny McCarthy, 10, 351
42 (40): Brian Harman, 9, 351
43 (41): Ryan Palmer, 7, 347
44 (42): Dylan Frittelli, 11, 336
45 (43): Scott Harrington, 12, 332
46 (44): Collin Morikawa, 8, 326
47 (63): Daniel Berger, 8, 320
48 (45): Pat Perez, 8, 315
49 (47): Xinjun Zhang, 13, 311
50 (54): Joel Dahmen, 11, 310
51 (46): Brian Stuard, 12, 308
52 (48): J.T. Poston, 10, 302
53 (49): Bud Cauley, 8, 288
54 (50): Billy Horschel, 8, 288
55 (77): Maverick McNealy, 11, 286
56 (57): Zac Blair, 12, 283
57 (51): Bubba Watson, 6, 282
58 (53): Brian Gay, 11, 281
59 (52): Brandt Snedeker, 7, 280
60 (64): Max Homa, 9, 277
61 (86): Matt Jones, 11, 271
62 (74): Matthew NeSmith, 11, 259
63 (66): Henrik Norlander, 12, 249
64 (172): Phil Mickelson, 7, 249
65 (55): Russell Knox, 11, 246
66 (121): Jason Day, 5, 245
67 (56): Keegan Bradley, 9, 242
68 (58): Robby Shelton, 12, 240
69 (59): Graeme McDowell, 6, 240
70 (75): Scott Piercy, 10, 234
71 (60): Sepp Straka, 12, 233
72 (61): Ryan Moore, 6, 226
73 (62): Talor Gooch, 10, 225
74 (65): Bronson Burgoon, 9, 222
75 (68): Kevin Kisner, 8, 220
76 (70): Doc Redman, 13, 210
77 (67): Louis Oosthuizen, 2, 210
78 (69): Matthew Wolff, 7, 206
79 (72): Cameron Tringale, 10, 203
80 (78): Beau Hossler, 11, 203
RELATED: Who needs it most in 2020?
81 (71): Sung Kang, 10, 201
82 (87): Alex Noren, 5, 196
83 (76): Rickie Fowler, 4, 191
84 (92): Keith Mitchell, 10, 182
85 (80): Richy Werenski, 6, 181
86 (81): Bo Hoag, 12, 181
87 (115): Peter Malnati, 12, 181
88 (82): Andrew Putnam, 7, 179
89 (83): Bryson DeChambeau, 4, 178
90 (129): Jordan Spieth, 6, 177
91 (84): Hank Lebioda, 11, 176
T-92 (112): J.B. Holmes, 6, 176
T-92 (85): Cameron Percy, 9, 176
94 (88): Nick Watney, 9, 169
95 (96): Matt Kuchar, 6, 167
96 (89): Patrick Rodgers, 13, 167
97 (93): Adam Schenk, 12, 167
98 (90): Harold Varner III, 10, 164
99 (91): D.J. Trahan, 9, 161
100 (119): Chesson Hadley, 10, 156
101 (94): Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 12, 155
102 (95): Tyrrell Hatton, 2, 154
103 (104): Cameron Davis, 10, 154
104 (97): Sebastian Cappelen, 11, 153
105 (122): Wyndham Clark, 10, 151
106 (98): Fabián Gomez, 11, 151
107 (102): Paul Casey, 5, 150
108 (99): Adam Scott, 4. 148
109 (100): Sam Ryder, 12, 148
110 (101): David Hearn, 10, 146
111 (103): Charley Hoffman, 10, 144
112 (105): Luke List, 11, 136
113 (106): Ryan Armor, 11, 134
114 (138): Joseph Bramlett, 9, 133
115 (107): Brice Garnett, 10, 132
116 (111): Lucas Glover, 9, 130
117 (130): Chez Reavie, 11, 129
118 (108): Robert Streb, 11, 127
119 (116): Stewart Cink, 6, 127
120 (117): Rob Oppenheim, 12, 127
121 (109): Zach Johnson, 8, 126
122 (110): Jason Kokrak, 7, 126
123 (113): Emiliano Grillo, 9, 122
124 (140): Tim Wilkinson, 8, 120
125 (124): Viktor Hovland, 6, 120
126 (114): Rory Sabbatini, 9, 116
127 (146): Aaron Baddeley, 9, 115
128 (123): Chase Seiffert, 11, 115
129 (118): Mark Anderson, 9, 113
130 (120): Dominic Bozzelli, 9, 112
131 (141): Tyler McCumber, 11, 109
132 (153): Ben Martin, 8, 108
133 (144): Dustin Johnson, 2, 107
134 (125): Ian Poulter, 3, 106
135 (126): Sam Burns, 8, 106
136 (127): Austin Cook, 11, 106
137 (128): Ted Potter, Jr., 10, 104
138 (132): Matthew Fitzpatrick, 3, 102
139 (131): Kevin Tway, 8, 98
140 (133): Scott Stallings, 10, 97
141 (137): Aaron Wise, 9.97
142 (NR): Charl Schwartzel, 2, 96
143 (166): Troy Merritt, 9.95
144 (134): Zack Sucher, 9.94
145 (135): Grayson Murray, 8, 93
146 (136): Scott Brown, 11, 92
147 (139): George McNeill, 7.90
148 (165): Matt Every, 9, 86
149 (142): Jim Furyk, 4.86
150 (143): Jhonattan Vegas, 7.85
151 (149): Wes Roach, 9.85
152 (145): Tommy Fleetwood, 3.85
153 (147): Kramer Hickok, 11, 81
154 (148): C.T. Pan, 7.80
155 (150): Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 3.78
156 (151): Francesco Molinari, 4, 77
157 (152): Ricky Barnes, 7, 77
158 (159): Michael Gligic, 11, 77
159 (154): Kyle Stanley, 10.75
160 (155): Hudson Swafford, 5.74
161 (156): Burning Grace, 6, 74
162 (157): James Hahn, 8.73
163 (158): Chad Campbell, 5.73
164 (160): Brandon Hagy, 11, 71
165 (161): Shane Lowry, 2.70
166 (162): Boo Weekley, 5.69
167 (163): Shawn Stefani, 6.69
168 (164): Si Woo Kim, 10.67
169 (167): Roger Sloan, 10, 64
170 (168): Rafa Cabrera Bello, 4, 64
171 (169): J.J. Spaun, 12, 63
172 (170): Chris Stroud, 9.60
173 (181): Chris Baker, 11, 60
174 (171): Rafael Campos, 9.60
175 (177): Jim Herman, 10, 59
176 (195): Kevin Chappell, 8.58
177 (173): Rhein Gibson, 11, 58
178 (174): Peter Uihlein, 8, 57
179 (175): K.J. Choi, 6. 56
180 (176): Ben Taylor, 12, 54
181 (178): Kristoffer Ventura, 11, 51
182 (187): Vincent Whaley, 9, 51
183 (179): Michael Thompson, 9.50
184 (180): Henrik Stenson, 2.50
185 (199): Alex Cejka, 6.47
186 (182): John Huh, 7.46
187 (185): Ryan Brehm, 12, 42
188 (183): Ben Crane, 6, 41
189 (184): Martin Laird, 10, 40
190 (186): Jimmy Walker, 7.38
191 (188): Josh Teater, 8, 37
192 (189): Michael Gellerman, 10, 37
193 (190): Sergio Garcia, 3.34
194 (208): Seamus Power, 6.32
195 (191): Russell Henley, 9, 32
196 (196): Jason Dufner, 9.31
197 (192): Justin Rose, 2.31
198 (193): Bill Haas, 8, 28
199 (194): Doug Ghim, 9.27
200 (197): Satoshi Kodaira, 9.26
201 (198): Jamie Lovemark, 6, 26
202 (200): Patton Kizzire, 11, 24
203 (201): Morgan Hoffmann, 4.24
204 (202): Roberto Castro, 6, 22
205 (203): Martin Trainer, 11, 22
206 (204): John Merrick, 4.22
207 (205): Nelson Ledesma, 12, 21
208 (206): Anirban Lahiri, 10, 20
209 (207): Chris Kirk, 5, 20
210 (209): Tommy Gainey, 4, 19
211 (212): Luke Donald, 4.19
212 (210): Rod Pampling, 4, 15
213 (211): Jonathan Byrd, 6, 14
214 (213): Danny Willett, 2, 11
215 (214): David Lingmerth, 6, 11
216 (215): Lucas Bjerregaard, 5, 10
217 (216): Mackenzie Hughes, 11, 10
218 (217): Jerry Kelly, 1, 9
219 (218): Vince Covello, 9.8
T-220 (T-219): Graham DeLaet, 5, 8
T-220 (T-219): Arjun Atwal, 6.8
222 (NR): Sean O’Hair, 1.8
223 (233): John Senden, 7, 6
224 (221): Tim Herron, 5, 6
225 (222): Rich Beem, 1, 6
226 (223): Robert Garrigus, 6, 6
227 (224): Matt Wallace, 1.5
228 (225): J.J. Henry, 6, 4
229 (226): Bo Van Pelt, 9, 4
230 (227): Johnson Wagner, 6, 4
231 (228): Derek Ernst, 4, 4
232 (229): Daniel Chopra, 3, 3
T-233 (T-230): Ted Purdy, 1, 3
T-233 (T-230): Sangmoon Bae, 6, 3
235 (232): Michael Kim, 8, 3
236 (234): Parker McLachlin, 4, 2
237 (235): Carlos Franco, 1, 2
WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS
.