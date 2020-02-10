Ranking list 2019 PGA Tour FedEx Cup points list

The race for the FedEx Cup title 2020 is underway while the 2019-’20 tour season starts again with the Hawaii swing. The seasonal FedEx Cup points classification will help determine who holds their PGA Tour cards and who qualifies for the FedEx Cup Playoffs in August. For the second year, a $ 10 million bonus is also distributed among the top 10 of the PGA Tour finishers – the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 – which add more meaning to the rankings during the regular season, which culminates in the Wyndham Championship, the final event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

For all PGA Tour events in the regular season, 500 FedEx Cups are awarded to the winner, with each player also earning points. In World Golf Championships, 550 FedEx Cup points go to the winner, while 600 points are given to the champion of the four majors and players. Finally, 300 points are awarded to the winner of each event played in the same week as a major or World Golf Championship event.

Here is the updated FedEx Cup point list via the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the 17th event of the 2019-2020 tour season. All players in the top 125 at the end of the season earn their PGA Tour cards for 2020-’21 and go to the play-offs. All players from 126 to 200 are eligible to participate in the Korn Ferry Tour Final Series, which still has 25 PGA Tour cards to pick up.

RANK (PREVIOUS WEEK), PLAYER, START, POINTS

1 (1): Justin Thomas, 6, 1.307

2 (2): Webb Simpson, 4, 1,078

3 (3): Brendon Todd, 11, 1,041

4 (5): Lanto Griffin, 13, 965

5 (4): Sebastián Muñoz, 12, 914

6 (6): Rory McIlroy, 3, 875

7 (7): Cameron Smith, 8, 744

8 (8): Sungjae Im, 10, 740

9 (9): Marc Leishman, 6, 734

10 (13): Kevin Na, 9, 729

11 (10): Cameron Champ, 9, 727

12 (11): Joaquin Niemann, 9, 704

13 (79): Nick Taylor, 10, 687

14 (12): Xander Schauffele, 5, 675

15 (14): Hideki Matsuyama, 8, 675

16 (15): Tom Hoge, 11, 601

17 (16): Tyler Duncan, 12, 588

18 (17): Scottie Scheffler, 10, 577

19 (18): Tiger Woods, 2, 568

20 (19): Andrew Landry, 11, 543

21 (20): Abraham Ancer, 8, 533

22 (21): Tony Finau, 7, 531

23 (29): Patrick Cantlay, 4, 515

24 (22): Carlos Ortiz, 10, 510

25 (23): Harris English, 9, 510

26 (24): Byeong Hun An, 10, 504

27 (73): Kevin Streelman, 12, 495

28 (25): Adam Long, 12, 484

29 (26): Mark Hubbard, 12, 478

30 (27): Patrick Reed, 5, 467

31 (28): Adam Hadwin, 7, 456

32 (30): Danny Lee, 9, 447

33 (31): Jon Rahm, 3, 441

34 (32): Harry Higgs, 13, 422

35 (33): Nate Lashley, 10, 374

36 (34): Corey Conners, 8, 369

37 (35): Brendan Steele, 10, 368

38 (36): Vaughn Taylor, 10, 363

39 (37): Charles Howell III, 9, 360

40 (38): Gary Woodland, 6, 360

41 (39): Denny McCarthy, 10, 351

42 (40): Brian Harman, 9, 351

43 (41): Ryan Palmer, 7, 347

44 (42): Dylan Frittelli, 11, 336

45 (43): Scott Harrington, 12, 332

46 (44): Collin Morikawa, 8, 326

47 (63): Daniel Berger, 8, 320

48 (45): Pat Perez, 8, 315

49 (47): Xinjun Zhang, 13, 311

50 (54): Joel Dahmen, 11, 310

51 (46): Brian Stuard, 12, 308

52 (48): J.T. Poston, 10, 302

53 (49): Bud Cauley, 8, 288

54 (50): Billy Horschel, 8, 288

55 (77): Maverick McNealy, 11, 286

56 (57): Zac Blair, 12, 283

57 (51): Bubba Watson, 6, 282

58 (53): Brian Gay, 11, 281

59 (52): Brandt Snedeker, 7, 280

60 (64): Max Homa, 9, 277

61 (86): Matt Jones, 11, 271

62 (74): Matthew NeSmith, 11, 259

63 (66): Henrik Norlander, 12, 249

64 (172): Phil Mickelson, 7, 249

65 (55): Russell Knox, 11, 246

66 (121): Jason Day, 5, 245

67 (56): Keegan Bradley, 9, 242

68 (58): Robby Shelton, 12, 240

69 (59): Graeme McDowell, 6, 240

70 (75): Scott Piercy, 10, 234

71 (60): Sepp Straka, 12, 233

72 (61): Ryan Moore, 6, 226

73 (62): Talor Gooch, 10, 225

74 (65): Bronson Burgoon, 9, 222

75 (68): Kevin Kisner, 8, 220

76 (70): Doc Redman, 13, 210

77 (67): Louis Oosthuizen, 2, 210

78 (69): Matthew Wolff, 7, 206

79 (72): Cameron Tringale, 10, 203

80 (78): Beau Hossler, 11, 203

81 (71): Sung Kang, 10, 201

82 (87): Alex Noren, 5, 196

83 (76): Rickie Fowler, 4, 191

84 (92): Keith Mitchell, 10, 182

85 (80): Richy Werenski, 6, 181

86 (81): Bo Hoag, 12, 181

87 (115): Peter Malnati, 12, 181

88 (82): Andrew Putnam, 7, 179

89 (83): Bryson DeChambeau, 4, 178

90 (129): Jordan Spieth, 6, 177

91 (84): Hank Lebioda, 11, 176

T-92 (112): J.B. Holmes, 6, 176

T-92 (85): Cameron Percy, 9, 176

94 (88): Nick Watney, 9, 169

95 (96): Matt Kuchar, 6, 167

96 (89): Patrick Rodgers, 13, 167

97 (93): Adam Schenk, 12, 167

98 (90): Harold Varner III, 10, 164

99 (91): D.J. Trahan, 9, 161

100 (119): Chesson Hadley, 10, 156

101 (94): Kyoung-Hoon Lee, 12, 155

102 (95): Tyrrell Hatton, 2, 154

103 (104): Cameron Davis, 10, 154

104 (97): Sebastian Cappelen, 11, 153

105 (122): Wyndham Clark, 10, 151

106 (98): Fabián Gomez, 11, 151

107 (102): Paul Casey, 5, 150

108 (99): Adam Scott, 4. 148

109 (100): Sam Ryder, 12, 148

110 (101): David Hearn, 10, 146

111 (103): Charley Hoffman, 10, 144

112 (105): Luke List, 11, 136

113 (106): Ryan Armor, 11, 134

114 (138): Joseph Bramlett, 9, 133

115 (107): Brice Garnett, 10, 132

116 (111): Lucas Glover, 9, 130

117 (130): Chez Reavie, 11, 129

118 (108): Robert Streb, 11, 127

119 (116): Stewart Cink, 6, 127

120 (117): Rob Oppenheim, 12, 127

121 (109): Zach Johnson, 8, 126

122 (110): Jason Kokrak, 7, 126

123 (113): Emiliano Grillo, 9, 122

124 (140): Tim Wilkinson, 8, 120

125 (124): Viktor Hovland, 6, 120

126 (114): Rory Sabbatini, 9, 116

127 (146): Aaron Baddeley, 9, 115

128 (123): Chase Seiffert, 11, 115

129 (118): Mark Anderson, 9, 113

130 (120): Dominic Bozzelli, 9, 112

131 (141): Tyler McCumber, 11, 109

132 (153): Ben Martin, 8, 108

133 (144): Dustin Johnson, 2, 107

134 (125): Ian Poulter, 3, 106

135 (126): Sam Burns, 8, 106

136 (127): Austin Cook, 11, 106

137 (128): Ted Potter, Jr., 10, 104

138 (132): Matthew Fitzpatrick, 3, 102

139 (131): Kevin Tway, 8, 98

140 (133): Scott Stallings, 10, 97

141 (137): Aaron Wise, 9.97

142 (NR): Charl Schwartzel, 2, 96

143 (166): Troy Merritt, 9.95

144 (134): Zack Sucher, 9.94

145 (135): Grayson Murray, 8, 93

146 (136): Scott Brown, 11, 92

147 (139): George McNeill, 7.90

148 (165): Matt Every, 9, 86

149 (142): Jim Furyk, 4.86

150 (143): Jhonattan Vegas, 7.85

151 (149): Wes Roach, 9.85

152 (145): Tommy Fleetwood, 3.85

153 (147): Kramer Hickok, 11, 81

154 (148): C.T. Pan, 7.80

155 (150): Kiradech Aphibarnrat, 3.78

156 (151): Francesco Molinari, 4, 77

157 (152): Ricky Barnes, 7, 77

158 (159): Michael Gligic, 11, 77

159 (154): Kyle Stanley, 10.75

160 (155): Hudson Swafford, 5.74

161 (156): Burning Grace, 6, 74

162 (157): James Hahn, 8.73

163 (158): Chad Campbell, 5.73

164 (160): Brandon Hagy, 11, 71

165 (161): Shane Lowry, 2.70

166 (162): Boo Weekley, 5.69

167 (163): Shawn Stefani, 6.69

168 (164): Si Woo Kim, 10.67

169 (167): Roger Sloan, 10, 64

170 (168): Rafa Cabrera Bello, 4, 64

171 (169): J.J. Spaun, 12, 63

172 (170): Chris Stroud, 9.60

173 (181): Chris Baker, 11, 60

174 (171): Rafael Campos, 9.60

175 (177): Jim Herman, 10, 59

176 (195): Kevin Chappell, 8.58

177 (173): Rhein Gibson, 11, 58

178 (174): Peter Uihlein, 8, 57

179 (175): K.J. Choi, 6. 56

180 (176): Ben Taylor, 12, 54

181 (178): Kristoffer Ventura, 11, 51

182 (187): Vincent Whaley, 9, 51

183 (179): Michael Thompson, 9.50

184 (180): Henrik Stenson, 2.50

185 (199): Alex Cejka, 6.47

186 (182): John Huh, 7.46

187 (185): Ryan Brehm, 12, 42

188 (183): Ben Crane, 6, 41

189 (184): Martin Laird, 10, 40

190 (186): Jimmy Walker, 7.38

191 (188): Josh Teater, 8, 37

192 (189): Michael Gellerman, 10, 37

193 (190): Sergio Garcia, 3.34

194 (208): Seamus Power, 6.32

195 (191): Russell Henley, 9, 32

196 (196): Jason Dufner, 9.31

197 (192): Justin Rose, 2.31

198 (193): Bill Haas, 8, 28

199 (194): Doug Ghim, 9.27

200 (197): Satoshi Kodaira, 9.26

201 (198): Jamie Lovemark, 6, 26

202 (200): Patton Kizzire, 11, 24

203 (201): Morgan Hoffmann, 4.24

204 (202): Roberto Castro, 6, 22

205 (203): Martin Trainer, 11, 22

206 (204): John Merrick, 4.22

207 (205): Nelson Ledesma, 12, 21

208 (206): Anirban Lahiri, 10, 20

209 (207): Chris Kirk, 5, 20

210 (209): Tommy Gainey, 4, 19

211 (212): Luke Donald, 4.19

212 (210): Rod Pampling, 4, 15

213 (211): Jonathan Byrd, 6, 14

214 (213): Danny Willett, 2, 11

215 (214): David Lingmerth, 6, 11

216 (215): Lucas Bjerregaard, 5, 10

217 (216): Mackenzie Hughes, 11, 10

218 (217): Jerry Kelly, 1, 9

219 (218): Vince Covello, 9.8

T-220 (T-219): Graham DeLaet, 5, 8

T-220 (T-219): Arjun Atwal, 6.8

222 (NR): Sean O’Hair, 1.8

223 (233): John Senden, 7, 6

224 (221): Tim Herron, 5, 6

225 (222): Rich Beem, 1, 6

226 (223): Robert Garrigus, 6, 6

227 (224): Matt Wallace, 1.5

228 (225): J.J. Henry, 6, 4

229 (226): Bo Van Pelt, 9, 4

230 (227): Johnson Wagner, 6, 4

231 (228): Derek Ernst, 4, 4

232 (229): Daniel Chopra, 3, 3

T-233 (T-230): Ted Purdy, 1, 3

T-233 (T-230): Sangmoon Bae, 6, 3

235 (232): Michael Kim, 8, 3

236 (234): Parker McLachlin, 4, 2

237 (235): Carlos Franco, 1, 2

