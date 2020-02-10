Ramaphosa vs Steenhuisen vs Malema: how popular is each leader?

We all love a good popularity contest, don’t we? Citizen surveys gave us cause to think this week after we released a brand new series of data before SONA 2020. Among other things, they assessed the popularity of party leaders Cyril Ramaphosa (ANC), John Steenhuisen (DA) and Julius Malema (EFF).

This poll takes party affiliation out of the box and instead focuses solely on the person. Some heads of state and government have fared significantly better than their political organizations in the 2019 elections, while others have noticeably faltered. This is how the South Africans think about those responsible for our “Top 3”.

Ramaphosa vs Steenhuisen vs Malema: who likes best?

EFF:

In 2019, Julius Malema’s favorability rating was raised to a plateau. between 25% and 27% and ended the year with a rating of 26%. Juju peaked at 31% in early 2018, largely thanks to its anti-Zuma rhetoric, and recovered from a four-year low of 19% in early 2017.

THERE:

Mmusi Maimane left his position as DA manager in October 2019. At the time of his departure, he had a favorable rating of only 24%. His successor, John Steenhuisen, is in even worse shape – his latest figures show that only 15% of South Africans are positive about the provisional opposition leader.

ANC:

That said, Cyril Ramaphosa is the most popular of the big three – and by far the most. The president has an approval rate of 61% – more than twice as much as in 2016 and 2017 as deputy president. At the beginning of his presidency, he reached an all-time high and an approval rate of 64%.

Leadership and popularity ratings in South Africa

In fact, we even have data that compares him to some other leaders in the ANC. Tito Mboweni, Ace Magashule and David Mabuza also have an approval rating – so they compare with the leaders:

Cyril Ramaphosa: 61%

61% Tito Mboweni: 33%

33% Pravin Gordhan: 28%

28% Julius Malema: 26%

Jacob Zuma (at the time of leaving): 26%

(at the time of leaving): 26% David Mabuza : 24%

: 24% Mmusi Maimaine (at the time of leaving office): 24%

John Steenhuisen: 15%

Ace Magashule: 13%

Reza Omar is the strategic research director at Citizen Surveys. He notes that despite numerous challenges and stumbling blocks, Cyril Ramaphosa is still a popular figure throughout South Africa during his two-year tenure:

“It is interesting to note that President Cyril Ramaphosa remains the most favored among the key political figures interviewed by SACS. In successive periods, despite all the challenges he and the country face, the President has maintained these very high ratings. ”

Reza Omar