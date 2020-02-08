Ramaphosa opposes SAA flight cuts

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government does not agree to a decision by the country’s state carrier administrators to cut almost all domestic routes as part of a turnaround plan.

South African Airways is “an economic engine that enables people to move around the country,” he told eNCA on Friday. “We want to find out what the reason is and we want to have a discussion with them.”

The government placed the loss-making SAA in a local form of bankruptcy protection in December to try to end a cycle of regular government bailouts and struggles with creditors.

Administrators led by Matuson & Associates, based in Johannesburg, said that this week the airline will discontinue flights to nine international cities, including Hong Kong and Sao Paulo, and discontinue all local flights except for those between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

In accordance with South Africa’s bankruptcy laws, the corporate rescue team has almost unlimited powers to manage SAA, and any attempt by the government to interfere could jeopardize the entire process. It would also cast doubt on his determination to make unpopular decisions to get other troubled state companies moving again.

SAA’s domestic low cost carrier Mango flies the routes that will be discontinued and is not affected by the plan. Privately held airlines operating in the country include Comair Ltd. led airlines Kulula, FlySafair and Airlink.

“We want SAA to remain a robust and successful airline,” said Ramaphosa before traveling to Ethiopia for a meeting with other African leaders. “That’s why we decided not to close SAA, but to ensure that SAA was revised, revived, and working profitably.”

Public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan said the announcement of the flight cutbacks could jeopardize SAA’s long-term future, and the government would suggest reviewing the decision.

The rescue team for companies must reconcile the reduction of unprofitable routes with ensuring the future viability of the airline and the domestic aviation industry, according to a statement sent by email.

Now read: “Don’t fly with SAA”