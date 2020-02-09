Rains brings risk in Vic bushfire areas

Devastating storms raging through the eastern NSW are on their way to Victoria and threaten flooding in the state-ridden bushfire east.

The Bureau of Meteorology on Sunday issued a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall that will hit most of Victoria on Monday, with rain showers expected in Eastern Gippsland.

Rainfall between 25 and 60 mm is predicted from early Monday morning until mid-afternoon and emergency services have advised that areas hit by fire, rainfall can cause debris in waterways and cause landslides.

On Monday it started to rain over Victorian fires, offering some relief to firefighters as they prepare for possible damage to roads in the eastern parts of the state.

“We love the rain that has started falling over parts of the fire site today and our fingers crossed will keep it going as predicted in the coming days,” said the Gippsland Department of Water, Land and Planning.

“However, there is a chance that the increased rainfall may cause some landslide and road damage problems in some areas affected by fire, as we saw a few weeks ago.”

Emergency Victoria said the crews are on standby to clean up and remove the hazards from the roads, with machines deployed in areas destroyed by fire such as Orbost and Genoa.

“Heavy rainfall should be limited to Eastern Gippsland, which is a double-edged sword,” Victoria said.

“On the one hand, it is a good bushfire that extinguishes the rain. On the other hand, the vulnerable landscape runs a greater risk of landslides, fall of trees and pollution of debris and ash that runs in local waterways.”

Storms and showers are expected in almost all of Victoria until Saturday.

