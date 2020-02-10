Rainbow Six Siege next season entitled Operation Void Edge

Ubisoft will soon unveil the newest seasonal update for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, accompanied by plans for the Road Map of Year 5. With future plans for the successful tactical shooter in early 2020, the unveiling reveals an expected duo of new operators, a multiplayer map and others refinements of the gameplay. And although planned for a formal unveiling during the Six Invitational on February 16, we have now unveiled the official title for Year 5 Season 1, “Operation Void Edge.”

The first reference to Operation Void Edge comes to the fore via the Six Invitational app for accompanying competitions, which outlines planned competitions, panels and activities on site at Place Bell, Montreal. Participants can also get started all season with the coming season, as described in an in-app travel plan from Ubisoft. That schedule item also provides a brief description, including Void Edge naming.

Although details about Operation Void Edge remain limited, reputable leaks refer to new attacking and defending operators, while maintaining the well-known seasonal template. The Void Edge defender allegedly lets players run through soft walls, while their attacking counterpart has an employable, controllable hologram. Additional sources suggest that these Operators will be called Yana and Oryx, although such forms without formal teasers from Ubisoft will be interpreted lightly until they become known.

Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 allegedly contains a series of quality improvements, with leaks indicating that a special Replay mode is in the making and card bans for competitive play. And with a scourge of “extensive adjustments” during the coming year, Tachanka should perhaps get a fiery upgrade.

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Void Edge debuts on February 16, scheduled for 3.30 pm ET / 12.30 pm PT. Although Ubisoft rarely discusses planned release dates until they are ready for implementation, you expect availability on live servers in early March.