Rain threatens to dampen Kingsmead ODI

The start of the second One Day International (ODI) between South Africa and England was delayed due to the continued rain in Durban on Friday.

The Proteas lead the world champion 1-0 in the three-game series after their convincing win in Newlands earlier this week, trying to seal Kingsmead.

The second ODI is damped when it rains

However, the two teams have to wait a bit for the throw and the drizzle continues into the afternoon.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. (SAST), but this was not the case as the continued rain prevented the process from starting.

Litter delayed by rain #SAvENG

This was the scene a little earlier, so the throw is delayed. We will keep up to date.

However, we have to admit that the forecast is not particularly promising. But please don’t give up all hope! #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/JATHbwKf15

– Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 7, 2020

The series, which ended on Sunday with the “Pink ODI” at The Wanderers, started on Tuesday in Newlands, where South Africa won seven gates after limiting England to 258 gates due to the loss of eight gates in its 50 overs ,

The hosts chased the total with just over two overs, losing only three gates.

This was thanks to an excellent ton of Captain Quinton de Kock, who led from front to 107 to 113 balls.

The new Proteas was skilfully supported by Temba Bavuma, who only played in his third ODI and only ran two runs less than a century since he was caught by Chris Jordan and the team was only 25 runs away.

The duo entered into a partnership of 173 for the second wicket.

South Africa was led to victory by Rassie van der Dussen and debutant Jon-Jon Smuts.

Squad of South Africa against England

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Björn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy Chris Woakes.