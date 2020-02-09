Rain an unwanted guest when Oscar carpet starts

Watch the Oscars live from 20:00 on WOTV.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The red carpet of Oscars has started with an unwanted guest – hard rain and an explosion of cold air.

Rain was a possibility for Sunday, so the carpet is protected with a large tent. But just as stars like Billy Porter and Tamron Hall arrived, the sky above the Dolby Theater in Hollywood opened in a torrential rain.

She had the position of some camera crews just outside the tent, so they went looking for sails and plastic to protect their belongings.

“Oh my God, the tent is leaking,” said a photographer who saw a hole above the huge Oscars board.

The hardened staff runs around with squeegees trying to push excess water from the tent.

Temperatures were on Sundays in the high 50s, which are considered cold in Los Angeles.

The downpour did not dampen the appearance of the red carpet of early arrivals, including Porter. The “Pose” star wore a glittering, gold metallic top with a feather effect and a full skirt that could stand as a tribute to “Game of Thrones”.

Billy Porter arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

—Nekesa Mumbi Moody and Lindsey Bahr

