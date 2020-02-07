Raiders sign Tom Brady, trade for Stefon Diggs?

Will the Raiders sign Tom Brady and then trade for Stefon Diggs?

After moving to Las Vegas, Mark Davis and his organization want to make a splash.

Last season, the Raiders ended with a 7-9 record that was actually better than what most people expected. Considering what they looked like in 2018, the team of most DJ Jon Gruden would have a hard time in 2019.

Instead, the team definitely showed up for the first half of the season. Unfortunately it fell apart at the end of the year, with the Raiders losing five of their last six outings.

Now all eyes are on 2020.

Gruden has made no secret that he is not a big fan of his current starting quarterback, Derek Carr.

And it’s easy to see why.

Carr has a very good attack line with which he has not done much in recent seasons.

The Raiders gave up the sixth lowest pocket rate in 2019, and yet Carr never seemed to have enough time to make a good throw.

Despite the fact that weapons like rookie Josh Jacobs and tight side Darren Waller had at his disposal, Carr never seemed comfortable in the attack.

With all that in mind, a recent report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shouldn’t be that shocking.

According to Schefter, if Brady chooses to leave the New England Patriots, Las Vegas will make a serious game for him.

About a month ago, Davis and Brady saw talk at a UFC event. Both men claimed that it was just innocent chatter, but who knows what they were really doing.

Brady is a free agent without restrictions this season and he is reportedly seriously considering making a change.

The Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts are also expected to make a play for its services.

When he finally chooses the Raiders, Brady wants some help to join him.

That is where Diggs comes into play.

Diggs has made no secret that he wants to leave the Minnesota Vikings. Although he and the organization were able to resolve things in time to make a play-off run at the end of the 2019 season, the bad blood that existed for much of the season still remains .

Although the Antonio Brown fiasco has clearly left bad taste in the mouth of management when it comes to spending assets on prima donna-wide receivers, the chance of linking Brady and Diggs is too big to pass up.

Diggs is only 26 years old and locked in place until 2023. He would be a great addition to the Las Vegas offensive roster and would be one of the three best wide receivers Brady ever played with.

Between his age and his skills, even if the Brady experiment is not working, the Raiders will probably be able to turn him to someone else on the road.

Last year, Diggs collected 1,130 receiving yards – the second consecutive time he has surpassed 1,000 yards through the air.

If the Raiders are serious about making a splash and doing great things in Las Vegas, the organization must be brave.

And there really is no braver movement that can be made than trying to recruit Brady and trade for Diggs in the summer.

