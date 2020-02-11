Rachel Maddow of MSNBC explains how the Feds can make a huge fall to let Rudy Giuliani confess – Raw Story

MSNBC Rachel Maddow offered a fascinating analysis of what was going on at the Ministry of Justice.

Attorney General William P. Barr acknowledged Monday that the Justice Department would evaluate material Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, had gathered from Ukrainian sources and claimed to have harmful information about former Vice President Joe Biden and his family – although Barr and other officials suggested that Giuliani be treated no differently than a tipster, “the Washington Post reported Monday.

The host offered her thoughts.

“The president was clearly being dismissed simply because he had thrown away US policy to Ukraine in favor of an extortion effort led by Rudy Giuliani to put pressure on that country to harm Joe Biden’s political opportunity in the next election,” Maddow noted .

“Now that the republican-led senate decided it didn’t bother them so much and the president had to stay in office despite those things, he apparently continues to perform the same operation, except that he gets it directly from the US Department of Justice, so he’s not at a poor foreign president has to press to announce investigations by Joe Biden, he’ll just let his own people announce it here, “she explained.” Seems legitimate. certainly.”

Maddow read a tweet from the former head of the Ministry of Justice’s counterintelligence service.

It is not normal for the Attorney General to set up a special “Intake Process in the Field” for information regarding claims that promote a White House political narrative – especially for someone allegedly investigated under criminal law https: / /t.co/MYlHNpUuwi

– David Laufman (@DavidLaufmanLaw) 10 February 2020

“Perhaps the process the Justice Department has set up to receive this information from Rudy Giuliani is actually a hilarious trick in which they are in fact only convincing him to confess everything,” said Maddow.

She imagined what prosecutors would tell the former mayor: “Yes, Mr. Mayor, we’ve opened an intake process for you. Tell us everything you’ve done. Hmm, can you give us proof of that? look at your phone? Would you like to fit these handcuffs – just to see if they fit? “

“Maybe he opens an intake at the Ministry of Justice to receive information from Rudy Giuliani, who is reportedly under federal criminal investigation for what he did in Ukraine, I mean maybe it is a big, genius prosecution bet to make him confess , “continued.

“Or, perhaps President Trump will be partially re-eligible by having the Justice Department, under William Barr, believe in false claims about his political opponents,” she suggested. “Which seems more likely?”

Watch:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPY2TT0gpIg (/ embed)

Type in errors and corrections: (e-mail protected).