Raceday focus: best bets and inside mail for Scone

Andrew Gibbons has driven 99 winners on the Scone circuit and has five chances to step up his century on land. BEST BET, ANALYSIS.

After driving this week in Taree on Friday and Gosford on Saturday, he has an even more important event to attend – his wedding.

Camera iconJockey Andrew Gibbons strives for an incredible milestone. Credit: AAP, AAP / Darren Pateman

Gibbons introduced his beloved, Keeley Gageler, in August on top of the Empire State Building in New York and the lucky couple will make the knot on Sunday.

But once the professional, Gibbons is delaying his honeymoon because of a new “engagement” next Tuesday.

RAY THOMAS’S TOP PICKS

SCONE

BEST GUESS: ANIMATE (Race 5, no. 1)

Animate walked from far back to the finish line when resuming in Port Macquarie. He won his girl at the provincials last in his work, is fitter now, the step to 1400m is ideal – should win.

NEXT BEST: GOLDEN EVENING (Race 3, no. 1)

Golden Avenger won two of its first four starts and was then unlucky in a Randwick Highway after being walked at least without cover. He has his share in weight but is better suited in this much easier race.

QUADDIE

R4: 1, 2, 4, 5

R5: 1, 2

R6: 2, 6, 9, 13

R7: 3, 9, 10

TRAINER TO FOLLOW

Kris Lees sends four runners to Scone and can leave the track with a stable Quad Of Power Of Wexford (race 4), Animate (race 5), Mbappe (race 6) and Frozen In Time (race 7).

LATEST bets: TAB FIXED ODDS

LISMORE

BEST GUESS: ICHERO (Race 2, No.1)

Ichero bounced straight ahead, controlled the race and broke out to score a comfortable first win on the Gold Coast. The question is how he handles a tough circuit, but this is not a strong race and looks too good.

NEXT BEST: VIVID FORTRESS (Race 3, No. 9)

Vivid Fortress, a well-bred filly from Sebring, makes her debut, but the Edmonds stable has found a very profitable race for her. She ran away with a barrier test against Gold Coast last week and won almost four times in smart time.

“I will not be at the Cessnock meeting on Monday, but the horse I want to ride in the Country Championships, Trophies Galore, will have her first run on Tuesday in Muswellbrook, so I will be there to ride her,” Gibbons said .

Gibbons hopes to get some “expenses” for his wedding when he rides on Scone.

The seven-race program was scheduled for Tamworth on Monday, but that track was deemed unsuitable for racing after a wet weather weekend in the Hunter Valley region.

“Scone is a beautiful, large track and has good grass coverage, so it can handle the rain pretty well,” said Gibbons.

Among the five jockey rides, favorites include Animate ($ 2.50) in the Class 1 Handicap (1400m) and Power Of Wexford ($ 3) in the Benchmark 58 Handicap (1400m).

Camera iconJockey Andrew Gibbons and fiancé Keeley Gageler. He introduced her to the Empire State Building in August. Credit provided: Delivered

Gibbons rode the Kris Lees-trained stablemates on their most recent runs, giving the jockey confidence on Tuesday.

Animate, three years old by Kentucky Derby and Dubai World Cup winner Animal Kingdom, has only been to the races three times for a win and two placements. He resumed last month with a fast-finishing third in Port Macquarie more than 1200 meters.

“I recently loved Animate’s run,” Gibbons said. “It was a leader-biased course, but we went wide and I had no choice but to go back to him.

“If he had pulled closer, he would have run a few or two closer and probably defeated them. He was really good late and is a horse that goes to places. “

Gibbons said that the decision of Lees and owners of Australian Bloodstock to have Animate ruined during his recent period is the right one.

“Animate was a bit of a kid the last time,” he said. “Although he did the job at his second start when he won his girlfriend in Newcastle, he thought about it for a moment.

“But he has now returned a more engaged horse and the 1400m should fit him.”

Gibbons was also taken over by Power Of Wexford’s last starting effort when she was significantly behind Okay Boss in Port Macquarie.

“I was worried about a few runs back that she wasn’t going as well as I had hoped, but at the last start she proved she was back to where she should be,” Gibbons said.

“What made the run even better was the other day that it was an” off-fence “day, you had to go to the middle of the course. But where I drew and how the race went, I could not come from the inside.

“I had to bite the bullet and stay there. She kept coming at them late, so there was more merit to the flight. “

Gibbons is also booked for Two Ducks Artie (Benchmark 58 Handicap, 1000m), Leydi Blahniks (Maiden Handicap, 1400m) and Trelise (Maiden Handicap, 1000m).

RAY THOMAS IS IN POST

SCONE

RACE 1

Beauty Betty, a three-year-old filly by Swiss Ace, has won her two obstacle processes that led to her debut. She won the first test on a soft track in Muswellbrook and was in a Scone heat in cruise control two weeks ago. Looks natural and should win. Murtslad showed speed in his recent Newcastle trial and should run well on debut. Crackerjack Kenny has gone home to place with Scone and Tamworth since he returned to work but returns on a trip. Trelise resumed at Walcha last Friday and should be considered if she regresses. Glory is also an opportunity.

Betting Strategy: Beauty Betty to win

RACE 2

Just A Nev made a good debut and finished second, although more than five lengths behind the promising Fox Spirit in Tamworth. Just A Nev should improve his debut run and seems hard to beat. Inferno Miss raced at speed and held well for fifth place behind handy juvenile Very Sharp at Scone. She must come close. Marcus Cassius, a first starter from the Craig Martin stable, settled outside the leader and was closely controlled with second place for Cut The Mustard in a barrier test against Tamworth. View the market movements for Marcus Cassius. Math is fitter for two runs of a spell. Is in an astute stable and Gray Ryan to ride.

Betting strategy: Just a Nev anyway, save on math

RACE 3

Golden Avenger was a great first-up when he was ready to hit Expendable on the line at Tamworth. He then got his chance on a highway in Randwick, but he walked four and five without cover and no surprise that he was late eighth late for Hellenism. Back to its correct rank here and will be very hard to beat. Onya Rosie was never in the race when she resumed in Walcha last Friday. If she goes backwards, she can improve sharply. The Light Of Day is a lightly driven mare that improves at every start and although she is defeated as a favorite at Tamworth at the last start, she is well placed. Smooth Factor resumes from a delay but races well on this track.

Betting strategy: Golden Avenger to win

RACE 4

Power Of Wexford was trapped on the worst part of the track when she let her run down the rail, so her attempt to end Okay Boss a closing second in Port Macquarie was encouraging. She has had four starts back and is now perfectly fit. This is what her race looks like. Captain Eyche has only won three of his 39 starts, but has never raced in better shape and made a dominant attempt to score at Tamworth. Ready To Go ran in the Walcha Cup last Friday when he is not placed and will find this easily when she reverses. Scatter Blast is another who doesn’t have a flattering winning stroke speed, but he does come from a fast-finishing Tamworth victory.

Betting strategy: Wexford power to win, Box trifecta 1,2,4,5

RACE 5

Animate had to be driven conservatively from a wide barrier and gave a big start before he quickly became third when resuming in Port Macquarie. Animate, a provincial girl winner when he was last working, has not missed a place in three starts, capable of competing at 1400m and this is not a strong race. Lochita is the only danger. She did a good job of being the first to win at Taree, when she struggled to win due to very difficult circumstances. Of the others, Mick’s Regret was not beaten far in Muswellbrook and his only win was at 1400m. The elusive Eagle has been competitive at its last two take-offs and should be in cash again.

Betting strategy: Animate to win

RACE 6

Sister Wife was disappointed with the debut when she did not continue and only finished seventh at Candy Bar in Muswellbrook. Champion jockey Gray Ryan stays on the filly, which is a good sign for gamblers. There is not much depth to this race and Sister Wife should not improve much to get to the finish. Mbappe is another who ran a steady race on debut, finishing seventh here with Toro Toro without ever looking for a winning opportunity. Just like Sister Wife, he can improve here. Fantastic Fille has not been far away lately and Pop’s Glory is a chance for a place.

Betting strategy: Sister Wife anyway, saver on Mbappe

RACE 7

Frozen In Time showed promising in her debut preparation, winning a Muswellbrook virgin and was placed in her other three starts, including seconds behind smart types Luna Mia and Royal Eclipse before she was spelled. She rode outside of Oakfield Twilight and seemed to be the size of that horse despite the fact that two weeks ago she ended closest to seconds in a barrier test in Newcastle. Frozen In Time seems to be one of the safer bets on the program. Maybe Crimson Rose can make a race of it, but she resumes here and tends to run to take shape. Hardspot resumes after a long period, but she won in the last campaign debut and is in an astute stable. Highoffer has not raced for nearly two years so expects that he will need this run.

Betting strategy: Frozen In Time to win

.